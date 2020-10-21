IPL 2020: This is What R Ashwin Thinks Bowlers Should Do to Chris Gayle

With Chris Gayle’s come back to the crease, the status of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has seen a clear resurgence.

With Chris Gayle’s come back to the crease, the status of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has seen a clear resurgence. The team had just one win from their seven outings before they registered three consecutive wins from the last three games. Now, the Punjab-based outfit are fixed on the fifth spot from the last in the points table. During the DC vs KXIP game, right-arm off break bowler R Ashwin picked an important wicket for his side. He bowled out none other than the left-handed Jamaican batsman putting an end to the Gayle storm.

Chris Gayle took advantage of the DC bowler Tushar Desphande when he faced him after the 4th over. Gayle hammered 3 fours and 2 sixes of Deshpande’s delivery. Thus, the 41-year-old batter’s fireworks that took the Punjab tally from 24 to 50 in a single over gave the much-needed impetus. Gayle was in his ominous form until his familiar foe, Ashwin took control of his powerplay that ultimately resulted in his dismissal.

After much disappointment for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, came some respite when R Ashwin managed to discover the Jamaican's stumps with a slider. The Delhi Capitals off-spinner attacked Gayle’s hopes to heave one over the mid-wicket ropes. The West Indies opener went back to pavilion with 29 from 13 balls from his cameo. The Delhi side lost to Punjab in Dubai on October 20.

However, post-match, R Ashwin took to social media to state his take on the match-up with Chris Gayle.

Ashwin shared a moment where he can be seen tying Gayle’s shoelaces.

“The devil is always in the detail… “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger,” wrote Ashwin in his Twitter post.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Next, the KL Rahul’s side will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai in the Match 43. Delhi Capitals will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 24.