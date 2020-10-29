IPL 2020: This Is What Virender Sehwag Has To Say On Rohit Sharma’s Injury

The IPL franchise has not come up with any clear statement on his injury. There have been a lot of speculations as to why he has not been included in the Indian team for the Australia tour.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has questioned why Rohit Sharma has not been picked for the Australia tour and Mumbai Indians are not giving any clear statement on his injury. Sehwag also said that whatever be the problem, Sharma could make a statement on his social media.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sharma has not been even playing for Mumbai Indians for the last few matches due to injury. But, a few days ago, Mumbai Indians uploaded a video of Sharma practicing in nets. The IPL franchise has also not come up with any clear statement on his injury. There have been a lot of speculations as to why he has not been included in the Indian team for the Australia tour.

Sehwag asserted, “During my playing days, when Srikkanth was the chairman of selectors, if a player was injured on the day of selection then he was not picked. But this is a long tour and Rohit Sharma is an important player.”

On Sharma’s injury and health, he said that if he was unwell then why he was sitting in the stadium. He added that the media should enquire about his fitness status. In an attempt to drive his point home, Sehwag said that if Sharma was not well, then he should not have come to the stadium and instead taken bed rest. Citing his batting video, which Mumbai uploaded on October 26, Sehwag said that the clip shows he was willing to play.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Sharma has handed over the charge of captaincy to Kieron Pollard, who has been leading Mumbai Indians for the last few matches. Mumbai Indians on Wednesday outperformed Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets, making it to the top spot in the standings.

Rohit Sharma has played nine games so far in IPL 2020 and has scored 260 runs. He stands at the 11th position on the list of players with most sixes. He has smashed 15 sixes in nine innings in IPL 2020.