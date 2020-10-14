IPL 2020: This Is Why R Ashwin Wished T Natarajan On Taking Wicket Of MS Dhoni

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batsmen had a tough time facing Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers. Their five batsmen scored below 10 runs. Barring Kane Williamson, who scored 57 off 39 deliveries, all other players of SRH did not deliver with the bat. As a result of this, Hyderabad lost to Chennai by 20 runs.

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowler T Natarajan for picking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni in an IPL 2020 game on Tuesday.

Ashwin took to Twitter to wish him, saying, “Well done da @Natarajan_91. Great moment for you.”

There is a reason why the Delhi’s ace spinner extended his greetings to Natarajan. Ashwin had a conversation with Natarajan two days before Hyderabad went head to head with Chennai. Towards the end of the conversation, which is available on Ashwin’s YouTube channel, he asked Natarajan whose wicket he would consider an achievement. To which, the left-arm pacer replied that clinching the wicket of Dhoni would be an achievement for him.

Dhoni had started hitting during yesterday’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan was bowling his fourth over and the CSK skipper was on the crease. Dhoni had hit a six off the left-arm fast bowler on his fifth delivery of his last over. His wish came true on the last ball of his fourth over when he got Dhoni out. By the time Dhoni returned to the pavilion, he had smashed two boundaries and one six, scoring 21 off 13 balls.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings had put up 167 on the scoreboard at the loss of six wickets. They lost their first wicket very early as Faf du Plessis gave away his wicket without scoring a run. Sam Curran, who opened the innings with Plessis, hit 31 off 21 deliveries. Besides him, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with the bat to help their side cross 160-mark. Watson and Rayudu made 42 and 41, while Jadeja scored 25 (not out).

In their first face off in IPL 2020, Hyderabad, under the leadership of David Warner, outperformed Chennai by seven runs.