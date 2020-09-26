IPL 2020: This Spinner Becomes Highest Wicket-taking Indian in T20s

Piyush Chawla has had a tough time in this year's IPL and has been smacked all over the park, in the matches he has played for CSK. But somehow he has managed to bag four wickets in three matches. That means he is now the all time highest wicket taking bowler in T20s, surpassing Amit Mishra. While Chawla has 255 wickets to his name, Mishra is closing in on him with 253 wickets.

As far as the highest wicket-taker in the format across the world is concerned, it is West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo with 506 wickets in 465 games.

Earlier, CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said that spin department is one of the grey areas for the team. "Yeah, it's an area of concern because it has been one of the strengths for CSK and the style of play we have developed in the last 12 years, is heavily based on spin. So we are trying to find a different personality so spin definitely plays a part," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"We struggled with the fact that we have played on three different grounds and all of them have different conditions. We are struggling to adjust and find the pace and style to bowl through the middle. We have not bowled well in the last few games, so we need to rectify that."

"We are a bit muddled at the moment, we are missing some key players and are trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive," he said. "Again it comes to the spin bowling aspect, we are looking to develop a personality on the type of pitches we are getting. We are trying to find a combination without Raina and Rayudu. The performance against Delhi was on the weaker side in terms of intent. It has been an interesting six days and now we have the time to rectify the issues and there are a few of them."