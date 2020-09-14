IPL 2020: This Video by Mumbai Indians Shows How Players are Undergoing COVID-19 Tests

The Indian Premier League franchises have been strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

The Indian Premier League franchises have been strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines to keep the novel coronavirus at bay. Al the eight teams have their own bio-secure bubbles and they are staying in different hotels. To successfully conduct the tournament, players are being tested for COVID-19 at regular intervals.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians shared a video on Twitter on Sunday, showing how tests are being conducted and what protocols are being followed.

In the video, Dr Pankaj Chawla, Director Operations of the Burjeel Medical City, can be heard explaining how the team of doctors and medical staff are working with utmost care while conducting COVID-19 tests.

He informed that they are using special chairs or phlebotomy chairs so that players can feel comfortable while undergoing swab test. HEPA filters have been installed to kill the coronavirus, if present in the air, the doctor said.

Dr Chawla stated that the practitioners change gloves before and after taking swab samples. He added that every player would end up with around 21 to 24 swabbing over the season. The doctor divulged that they have released the testing schedule for players.

The video also features the likes of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians.

According to Times of India, till last week 3500 tests were conducted. Players and staff of various teams underwent swabbing as a part of the measure to ensure that no one is infected at any point of time.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that 13 personnel, including two players, contracted COVID-19. However, the BCCI did not reveal any details about the infected persons.

Mumbai Indians are going to take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL 2020 on September 19. The tournament is taking place in the UAE and will conclude on November 10.