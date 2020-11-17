IPL 2020: This Young Indian Pacer Has Impressed Ajit Agarkar the Most

Looking ahead, Agarkar said Chennai Super Kings, who finished seventh in IPL 2020, need to restructure their team for the future.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar said he was most impressed with Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Kartik Tyagi during the IPL 2020. Tyagi, who starred in the Under-19 World Cup earlier in the year, had a decent debut IPL season this year picking up 9 wickets from 10 matches.

Virat Kohli Will Ensure India Treat Test Cricket With Respect, Says Greg Chappel

"I think the one guy I quite loved watching in this IPL was Kartik Tyagi for Rajasthan Royals. I think there is something about him for someone who is so young and inexperienced," Agarkar said in Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"His attitude was great and it is never easy for a young raw Indian fast bowler to come and have a big IPL but you learn from these experiences.

Jimmy Neesham is Curious About 'X-Factor' Rule to be Introduced in Big Bash League

"The hope is that you get better as you go forward because he seems to have the goods, he seems to have the skillsets to bowl at various stages of a T20 game, which is probably the hardest thing to do."

Looking ahead, Agarkar said Chennai Super Kings, who finished seventh in IPL 2020, need to restructure their team for the future. Agarkar also said Kolkata Knight Riders have to sort out their issues to play consistent cricket.

"I think there are couple of teams, CSK certainly need a little bit of restructuring. But the one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently is KKR. I think they certainly have a lot of match-winners in them or T20 specialists if you like, they should be doing a lot better.

"They were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through. You could see that there was something not right in the camp.

"I think it has happened before as well and somehow they scraped through to the playoffs but this time it didn’t happen. It came back to bite them."