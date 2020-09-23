IPL 2020: Those Are Just Personal Runs, At Least Lead from the Front - Gautam Gambhir Slams MS Dhoni

Former India and KKR batsman Gautam Gambhir slammed MS Dhoni for batting at No. 7 in Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday. Chasing 217, CSK lost by 16 runs with Dhoni delaying his attack till the very end.

Former India and KKR batsman Gautam Gambhir slammed MS Dhoni for batting at No. 7 in Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday. Chasing 217, CSK lost by 16 runs with Dhoni delaying his attack till the very end.

Dhoni ended with 29 off 17 but was on 9 off 12 before the final over started, with CSK needing 38. He then slammed Tom Curran for three sixes in the final over.

Dhoni had come out to bat in the 14th over with CSK at 114/5. While Faf du Plessis attacked and scored 72 off 37 at one end, Dhoni played the waiting game.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020: CSK V RR

"I was a bit surprised, to be honest. MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at number seven when you're chasing what 217? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gambhir as saying.

"Yes, you can talk about MS Dhoni's last over when he hit three sixes, but it was of no use, to be honest. It was just all personal runs. See, if someone else would have done this, some other captain had batted number seven, he would have got a lot of flak. It is Dhoni - probably why people don't talk about it. When you don't have Suresh Raina, you're making people believe that Sam Curran is better than you. You're making people believe that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, all these guys, are better than you."

"There is nothing wrong if you end up getting out early, at least start leading from the front, trying to inspire the team as well. What you did in the last over, probably if you'd done that coming in at No. 4 or 5, alongside Faf, you could have made a game out of it. But probably there was no such intent to make a game out of it."

Also read: IPL 2020-- MS Dhoni May Focus on Captaincy Rather Than Batting, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Gambhir said Dhoni had to lead from the front and there was no sign of intent from him during the chase.

"I thought that after the first six overs, they had literally given up on the game. And probably MS was trying to get back into that match rhythm of batting till the end and get some runs under his belt so he can actually play these kind of innings in the coming games. You've got to be in the present, try and win each game possible. I thought there was no intent to win the game and they were never there in the chase. You can talk about Faf's innings, but Faf initially was struggling big time. So I thought it was an absolute miscalculation, probably not the right captaincy as well. This is not how you ask someone like MS to lead the side," said Gambhir.

CSK will play Delhi Capitals on September 25 in their next match. They've so far played two games, winning and losing one each.