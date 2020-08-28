Thought I Would be There at the World Cup Batting at No.4, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Ace batsman Ajinkya Rahane has said that he had a good record in ODI cricket before he was dropped from the Indian squad. The 32-year-old, who is deputy to Virat Kohli in Test cricket and one of the first names in the team for the longest format, has suffered fluctuating fortunes in his limited-overs career and now he has said that he was expecting to play in the 2019 World Cup in the no.4 position.
Thought I Would be There at the World Cup Batting at No.4, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Ace batsman Ajinkya Rahane has said that he had a good record in ODI cricket before he was dropped from the Indian squad. The 32-year-old, who is deputy to Virat Kohli in Test cricket and one of the first names in the team for the longest format, has suffered fluctuating fortunes in his limited-overs career and now he has said that he was expecting to play in the 2019 World Cup in the no.4 position.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings