IPL 2020: Thought We Had the Game in Our Pocket But This is T20 Cricket - KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul admitted he thought his side had the IPL 2020 game against Rajasthan Royals in their pocket but that the opposition deserve credit for snatching the game away.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul admitted he thought his side had the IPL 2020 game against Rajasthan Royals in their pocket but that the opposition deserve credit for snatching the game away.

Rajasthan pulled off an improbably victory at Sharjah on Sunday, at one point needing 84 in five overs before a slew of big hitting from Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia helped them pull off an improbable win.

"Look, this is T20 cricket, we have seen it so many years now, we did a lot of things right, we have to keep our chin up and come back stronger," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"A lot of positives tonight, we did a lot of things right, but such things do happen, great game of cricket, we have to give it to them. The game keeps you humble all the time, I honestly did think we had the game in our pocket.

"Towards the end they batted well and put pressure on our bowlers which led to mistakes. I back them to do the job, they have done well in the last two games, it's OK to have one bad game.

Rahul was glad that such a loss came early in the tournament, saying that it will help his side learn from it and come back strongly.

"It's good that this came early in the tournament, they will only learn from this and come back strongly. Small grounds and the total doesn't really matter.

"We have seen in the last seven or eight games - be it in Sharjah or in Dubai, the bowlers are going the distance at the back end in this tournament so far, the teams are backing their batsmen to have a go at the death and get those big overs.

"Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia did really well, they were set, played superbly well and they deserve this win."