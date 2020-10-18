IPL 2020: Three Close Encounters Between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 later today in Dubai. With 6 wins from 8 matches, MI is at number 2 on the points table while KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the pack with 6 losses from as many matches.

MI thrashed KXIP by 48 runs in a one-sided match in Abu Dhabi – in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 70 and cameos from Kieron Pollard (20-ball 47) and Hardik Pandya (11-ball 30) helped MI to 191 for 4. A terrific all-round bowling performance then restricted KXIP to 143 for 8.

However, the contest hasn’t always been so one-sided. We look at three close nail-biting encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

1. MI vs KXIP, 2008, Mumbai:

Two Australians Power Kings XI, Tendulkar’s Knock in Vain & 5 Run-Outs

It was the 45th match of the inaugural IPL in 2008. Kings XI, put in, lost James Hopes in the first over of the match to Shaun Pollock. However, two other Australians, Shaun Marsh and Luke Pomersbach took control and put together a scintillating 133-run partnership. Marsh contributed 80 off 54 deliveries while Pomersbach chipped in with 48 off 32 deliveries for the second-wicket stand. The cow-corner was the most productive scoring area for both the left-handed batsmen. Marsh was finally dismissed for 81 off just 56 deliveries – his knock included 7 fours and 4 sixes. Pomersbach remained unbeaten on 79 off 50 deliveries with 10 fours and 3 sixes. Kings XI put up a more than compettitive 189 for 4.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar gave MI a rollicking start – they raced to 50 half-way into the fifth over. The chase was being anchored by the little master but his run out in the 17th over left MI with 31 to get off 3 overs. Yuvraj Singh bowled a tremendous 18th over getting rid of Pollock and Robin Uthappa conceding just 4 runs. 27 were needed off the last two overs. Sreesanth gave away 8 in the penultimate – MI needed 19 to win off the last over to be bowled by VRV Singh. First ball to Siddharth Chitnis – a waist high full toss – no ball – six over third man! Second ball – catch dropped and a boundary. Third ball – Chitnis was run out. 7 were needed off the last 4 balls. The drama continued. Nehra was run out off the 4th delivery of the 20th. With 4 needed off 2 balls, Yeligati got a couple which included one of a overthrow. The Kings XI skipper, Yuvraj, then produced a moment of magic as he flung himself onto the stumps to run out Yeligati off the last ball of the match to hand his team a thrilling 1 run victory. The telling statistic of the match were the five run-outs in the MI innings!

2. MI vs KXIP, 2009, Durban:

Sangakkara Anchors KXIP, Irfan and Abdulla Shine with the Ball

Kumar Sangakkara top-scored for KXIP with an unbeaten 44-ball 45 on a difficult batting strip in Durban. The second-highest innings’ score was 12 and as many as 5 KXIP batsmen registered single-digit scores as the team trudged to 119 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Zaheer Khan and Lasith Malinga were the standout bowlers for MI.

MI were in early trouble as they lost the wickets of Jayasuriya, Tendulkar and Dhawan within the powerplay. Duminy, Dwayne Bravo and Abhishek Sharma resurrected the innings with the South African playing the role of the anchor. 19 were ultimately needed off the two overs. Piyush Chawla bowled an excellent penultimate over giving away just 7 runs. 12 were needed off the last over with Duminy on strike. 2,0, wide, 2 reduced the equation to 7 off 3 balls. Abdulla got Duminy caught at deep mid-wicket, held his nerve for the last couple of deliveries and gave KXIP a nail-biting 3 run victory. Left-arm seamer, Abdulla returned with 2-19 off his 4 overs. Irfan Pathan also picked 2 wickets and conceded just 20 off his 4 overs.

3. MI vs KXIP, 2019, Mumbai:

Rahul’s 100, Gayle’s Magic but Pollard’s Show

KL Rahul’s 64-ball 100 and Chris Gayle’s 36-ball 63 helped KXIP amass 197 for 4. MI were struggling at 76 for 3 after 11 overs. Pollard was leading the team in the absence of the injured, Rohit Sharma and had promoted himself to number 4. 122 were needed off the last 54 – ie 13.55 runs per over!

Pollard was unbeaten on 9 off 6 deliveries. It was time for the Kieron Pollard show! He pulled Sam Curran for a six before whipping him away through mid-wicket for a boundary. He blasted the left-armer down the ground for another flat six. Pollard then got stuck into R Ashwin in the 14th over and smashed him for two consecutive sixes. 63 were needed off the last 5 overs. MI lost the Pandya brothers in one over. It was now solely left to Pollard to take MI to a win.

He welcomed Curran with another flat-bat six over the bowler’s head off the first delivery of the 17th over and ended the over depositing him deep into the square leg stands for another maximum. Pollard has reached his fifty off just 22 deliveries!

MI needed 32 off the last 2 overs. Curran to Pollard – 4, 0, 6, 6, 1 – 17 of the 19th over. 15 were needed off the last over. Pollard dispatched Ankit Rajpoot into the square-leg stands before flicking him for a boundary to fine leg. He was finally dismissed for a breathtaking 83 off just 31 deliveries – a knock that included 10 towering sixes. MI scraped through to a thrilling three-wicket win off the last ball of the match!

Pollard’s strike rate of 267.74 in this innings is the highest for MI in the IPL for any 75-plus knock.