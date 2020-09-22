IPL 2020: Three Memorable Last-Ball Finishes between Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals

As Chennai take on Rajasthan, we look back at three memorable instances when the two teams remained inseparable till the final over.

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) get set to battle in their IPL 2020 encounter at Sharjah, we look back at the three memorable last ball finishes between the two teams.

IPL 2008 Final, Mumbai:

ALL-ROUNDER PATHAN SEALS HISTORIC TITLE TRIUMPH FOR ROYALS

It was the mega final of the inaugural edition of the IPL. The much fancied CSK led by MS Dhoni locked horns with the underdogs RR captained and spurred on by the genius, Shane Warne.

A good batting effort with contributions from Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Dhoni, helped CSK put together a competitive 163 for 5. Yusuf Pathan was the pick of the RR bowlers returning with 3-22 in his 4 overs.

Little did anyone know what else he had in store!

RR were struggling at 42 for 3 in the 7th over when Pathan walked out to bat. He put together 65 with Shane Watson scoring 34 off 29 balls in the partnership. He looked to resurrect the innings and take the chase into the latter half playing well within himself as his strike rate of 117.24 suggested.

However, when Watson was dismissed in the 15th over, Pathan decided to change gears and hammered Balaji for a four and a six in the 16th before hoisting Muralitharan over deep mid-wicket for another maximum to register his fifty.

By the time he was run out in the 18th for a match-changing 56 off just 39 deliveries, he had done enough to tilt the match in RR’s favour.

8 were needed off the final over. Sohail Tanvir and skipper Warne held their nerve against Balaji. It finally came down to one off the last ball. Tanvir hit the famous winning run to seal a historic triumph for the Royals.

2012, Chennai:

FAF DU PLESSIS SCORES 50% OF TEAM RUNS IN CHASE

RR had set CSK a modest target of 147 only managing 17 in their last 3 overs even with 8 wickets in hand. On a slowish wicket, Du Plessis decided to take advantage of the fielding restrictions knowing the runs would be hard to come by when the spinners and medium pacers operate later. He was unbeaten on 32 off 17 deliveries as CSK managed 45 without losing a wicket at the end of the powerplay.

While other batsmen found it tough to score at a fast rate, Du Plessis seemed to be in a different zone. However, from playing aggressor at the start of the innings, he started to anchor the chase in his partnership with Raina.

By the time he was dismissed in the 17th over, he had already scored 73 off 52 deliveries. Cooper got rid of Raina in the same over conceding just 2 which saw the required rate jump to 9.66 off the last 3 overs.

Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni got a couple of boundaries and reduced the equation to 8 off the final over from Stuart Binny. 1, 1, 2, 1, 1 – Binny kept RR in the hunt and 2 were needed off the last ball. Captain Cool, Dhoni held his nerve and flicked a full toss to deep square-leg for a couple. CSK had won a last ball thriller.

2019, Jaipur:

UNDER PRESSURE DHONI DELIVERS YET AGAIN. CSK GET 18 OFF LAST OVER.

MS Dhoni produced a typical MS Dhoni classic in Jaipur to help CSK chase down RR's 151/7 off the last ball of the match! Under pressure and reeling at 24 for 4, Dhoni joined Ambati Rayudu and the pair put together a match-changing partnership of 95. Dhoni, as he has done on numerous occasions in the past, and successfully, pushed the chase into the final 2 overs. 30 were needed off the last 12 deliveries. A lucky boundary for Dhoni off Archer’s last ball of the 19th over meant that 18 were still needed off the final 6 balls.

The odds were against CSK. It was 90-10 RR.

But Sir Jadeja and Santner had other plans!

Jadeja hammered Ben Stokes for a six back over the bowlers head off the first ball of the 20th. Stokes castles Dhoni with a yorker off the third ball of the over. The CSK captain departed for 58 off 43 deliveries but needed help from his team-mates to see this one through.

8 off 3. Drama followed when the square leg umpire over ruled a no-ball with Dhoni walking on the field to argue with the umpires. It all boiled down to three off the last delivery.

Mitchell Santner heaved Stokes for a six over long-on. CSK had won in a dramatic finish off the last ball of the match!