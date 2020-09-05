Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Three-time Champs, Best Win Ratio & Dhoni’s 15 Power Knocks - Numbers That Define CSK

With the IPL 2020 all set to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September, we look at some interesting numbers and records for each of the 8 participating franchises. In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of one of the most successful teams in IPL history – Chennai Super Kings.

September 5, 2020
60.98%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL

CSK has the highest win percentage in IPL history. They have won 100 of the 164 result matches they have played in the tournament.

3: Number of IPL Titles

CSK won the IPL in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Only Mumbai Indians (MI) has been more successful with 4 title wins.

75%: Maximum Win Percentage against a Team (vs SRH)

CSK has dominated its contest with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) having won 9 of the 12 encounters between the two teams.

39.28%: Lowest Win Percentage against a Team (vs MI)

CSK has the worst record against MI – they have won just 11 and lost 17 of the 28 matches between the two giants of the IPL.

68.75%: Maximum Win Percentage in a Season (2011 and 2018)

CSK won 11 of their 16 matches, both in 2011 and 2018 and went on to lift the trophy.

52.63%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2012)

CSK won 10 of their 19 matches in 2012.

8/10: Number of Finals featuring CSK

CSK has made it to the IPL Final on 8 occasions (of the 10 times they have participated in the tournament) – 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019 – the maximum for any team in IPL history.

10/10: Number of Times entered Playoffs

CSK is the only team which has made it to the playoffs in all the 10 editions it has participated in.

22: Number of Playoff Matches in IPL history

No team has played more Playoff Matches in the IPL than CSK. They have been victorious in 13 of these 22 matches.

246/5: Highest Total (vs RR in 2010 in Chennai)

Murali Vijay’s 127 off just 56 deliveries helped CSK to their highest and overall the third-highest total in IPL history.

79 All Out: Lowest Total (vs MI in 2013 in Mumbai)

97: Largest Margin of Victory (vs Kings XI in 2015 in Chennai)

1 Run: Lowest Margin of Victory (vs DD in Chennai in 2015)

1 Wicket: Lowest Margin of Victory in terms of Wickets (vs MI in Mumbai in 2018)

5: Number of Times Won Chasing off the Final Delivery

Three of these wins came in 2012

136: CSK’s Score in their only Tied Match in the IPL

Chasing Kings XI Punjab’s 136 for 8, CSK ended with 136 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs in Chennai in 2010. Kings XI went on to win the match through the one-over eliminator.

4527: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is the most capped CSK player (164 matches) and has aggregated 4527 runs at an average of 33.28 and strike rate of 137.34 in the IPL.

Only Virat Kohli (5412 for RCB) has scored more runs for a single franchise.

33: Maximum 50-Plus Scores – Suresh Raina

44.34: Best Batting Average – MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has scored 3858 runs for CSK in the IPL at an average of 44.34.

144.83: Highest Strike Rate – Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel has the highest strike rate of 144.83 for CSK in the IPL (min. 500 runs).

8: Number of Hundreds for CSK in the IPL

Murali Vijay and Shane Watson have hit 2 hundreds each.

Three of these hundreds came in the 2018 edition.

127: Highest Individual Score in a Match – Murali Vijay (vs RR in 2010 in Chennai)

348: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – Suresh Raina (vs Kings XI in 2014 in Mumbai)

Suresh Raina blasted 87 off just 25 deliveries smashing 12 fours and 6 sixes in the Qualifier 2 Match against Kings XI in Mumbai in 2014.

It is the highest strike rate 30-plus innings for CSK and the fastest 50-plus innings in IPL history!

15: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate innings (min. runs 25) – MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has scored in excess of a strike rate of 200 in 15 innings for CSK – the best his unbeaten 45 off16 deliveries (strike rate 281.25) against Pune Warriors in Pune in 2013.

Dwayne Bravo and Albie Morkel have produced 4 such innings each and follow Dhoni – this statistic tells us about Dhoni’s incredible ability to hit the long ball and score at a rapid pace batting in the middle order for CSK. He has provided a flourishing end to the innings when setting a target and hammered them to miraculous victories while chasing.

733: Highest Aggregate in a Series – Michael Hussey (2013)

Michael Hussey scored 733 runs in 17 matches in 2013. It is the joint fourth-highest aggregate in a single season of the IPL.

104: Maximum Number of Wickets – Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has picked 104 wickets for CSK in the IPL in 86 innings though he has been a touch expensive going at 8.37 runs per over.

6.37: Lowest Economy Rate – Muttiah Muralitharan

R Ashwin, another off-spinner, has the second-best economy rate of 6.45

5-16: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Ravindra Jadeja (vs Deccan Chargers at Visakhapatnam in 2012)

Lakshmipathy Balaji also returned with 5-24 in 4 overs against Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural season of the IPL in Chennai. This included the first hat-trick in IPL history – Balaji got rid of Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh in the 20th over.

2: Number of hat-tricks for CSK in IPL

Apart from Balaji’s hat-trick against Kings XI in 2008, Makhaya Ntini is the only other bowler from CSK to achieve the feat. He too, went up on the honours board in the inaugural season when he dismissed Sourav Ganguly, Debabrata Das and David Hussey in a split hat-trick against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

8: Least Runs Conceded in complete quota of 4 overs – Muttiah Muralitharan (vs Kings XI at Durban in 2009) & Ben Hilfenhaus (vs RR in Jaipur in 2012)

58: Maximum Runs Conceded in complete quota of 4 overs – Mohit Sharma (vs SRH in Hyderabad in 2015)

4: Most Number of 4-plus Wickets in an Innings – Ravindra Jadeja

32: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Dwayne Bravo (in 2013)

Dwayne Bravo picked 32 wickets in 18 matches at a strike rate of 11.7 in 2013.

No other bowler has taken more wickets in any season for any franchise.

8: Maximum Number of Innings Bowled where Economy Rate less than or equal to 3.5 – R Ashwin

107: Maximum Number of Dismissals – MS Dhoni

Dhoni has been involved in the maximum number of dismissals for a franchise in IPL history.

159: Highest Partnership for CSK for any Wicket – Michael Hussey & Murali Vijay (vs RCB in Chennai in 2011)

160: Most Matches as Captain – MS Dhoni

No one has captained any franchise in more matches than MS Dhoni.

2009 & 2013: Orange Cap (Maximum Runs in a season) – Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey

Hayden aggregated 572 runs in 12 matches in 2009 while Hussey scored 733 in 17 matches in 2013.

2013, 2014, 2015 & 2019: Purple Cap (Maximum Wickets in a season) – Dwayne Bravo (2013 & 2015), Mohit Sharma (2014) and Imran Tahir (2019)

AN ALL TIME CSK XI:

1) Murali Vijay

2) Matthew Hayden

3) Suresh Raina

4) Michael Hussey

5) MS Dhoni

6) Dwayne Bravo

7) Shane Watson

8) R Jadeja

9) R Ashwin

10) Deepak Chahar

11) Ashish Nehra

TEAM NUMBERS FROM IPL 2019:

22.74: The Best Team Bowling Average

7.37: The Best Team Economy Rate

18.5: The Best Team Bowling Strike Rate

4: Maximum Number of Bowlers with 15-plus Wickets

8.75: Best Economy at Death

26.66: The Third-Worst Batting Average

117.36: The Lowest Team Batting Strike Rate

6: Maximum Number of Scores of Less Than 140

3: Least Number of Scores of More Than 170

102.93: Worst Strike Rate in Powerplay

150.97: Worst Strike Rate in Death Overs

CSK, who finished runner-up, were interestingly, the best bowling unit but the worst batting unit of the tournament.

