IPL 2020: Three-time Champs, Best Win Ratio & Dhoni’s 15 Power Knocks - Numbers That Define CSK
With the IPL 2020 all set to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September, we look at some interesting numbers and records for each of the 8 participating franchises. In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of one of the most successful teams in IPL history – Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2020: Three-time Champs, Best Win Ratio & Dhoni’s 15 Power Knocks - Numbers That Define CSK
With the IPL 2020 all set to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September, we look at some interesting numbers and records for each of the 8 participating franchises. In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of one of the most successful teams in IPL history – Chennai Super Kings.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings