IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Vivo Set to Exit Contract: Report

The decision by the IPL Governing Council on Sunday to retain the Chinese company Vivo as title sponsors of the tournament, to be played in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic, caused a huge backlash on social media because of recent incidents at the border which led to an anti-China feeling across the country. The central government had also banned a whole host of Chinese apps.
As per a report in the Times of India, Vivo India are planning to backout of the IPL, at least for this year, is what an IPL franchise communicated to seven others on Monday evening. And the negativity towards Vivo is helping make the decision easier for them as well.
Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season. The Chinese mobile-manufacturer had replaced soft-drink giants PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship.
On Monday, the aforementioned franchise took it upon itself to inform the others of Vivo's impending exit given the hostility towards Chinese brands that has been around post the border skirmish between the two countries some time ago.
The BCCI is understandably unhappy about the communication that took place on Monday, but also says it takes the general sentiment of the Indian cricket fans in absolute seriousness and is in the middle of a series of meetings with the central government to convey/receive the final word on Vivo's presence.
“Was it not the franchise's duty to consult with BCCI first?" ask those in the know.
For now the BCCI’s immediate focus lies in finding a replacement in time for the IPL, should Vivo exit.
A formal decision is likely in the next 24 hours and franchises are already worried about compensation.
The Times of India report quoted sources saying, "Vivo is going to have to exit the league this year and that looks certain now. How that happens is going to depend on how BCCI and Vivo negotiate the matter. The company (Vivo) has had its own share of issues and the BCCI has optics to deal with, given the political climate. They have to come to some understanding here because legal options can't be considered in this case".
Currently, such is the deal between Vivo India and IPL that unless the former walks out through negotiations, the BCCI will continue to have a proverbial headache to deal with.
BCCI's bigger headache, if Vivo exits, will be to find a suitable replacement, especially in this market ruined by Covid and at such short notice.
"Even if the Board can get a replacement at 50% of the value, it'll be an achievement. Anything more than that will actually be a shot in the arm. Let's hope things settle amicably. The IPL has been planned and everything's set," industry stakeholders were quoted as saying by the newspaper.
