The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was affected by poor umpiring calls on no-balls and to rectify this, the IPL Governing Council discussed having an extra umpire in place just to handle no-ball calls.
According to a report in Sportstar, the concept will be tried out in other tournaments before it is implemented in the IPL and it is being done to reduce errors.
“There will be a specialised umpire for this, who will work in co-ordination with the on-field umpires and the third umpire. This is an effort to reduce the errors,” a member of the IPL Governing Council told Sportstar.
“It can be tried out in any tournaments, even in Ranji Trophy. We will discuss it further and see how it goes.”
The official also confirmed to the organisation that the concept of the 'Power Player' - an idea that will allow teams to make one substitute per game - will not be implemented in the next edition of the tournament due to a lack of time.
“We are exploring all the options and decision will be taken over the course of time. The idea is to make the tournament fan-friendly, and we will take every suggestion into consideration. But Power Player may not be used in the next edition of the IPL due to lack of time.
“Before we implement that in the IPL, we need to test that in domestic tournaments and that will take some time.”
Keeping an umpire specifically for no-balls is the latest change being proposed as the board looks for ways to bring about changes to the tournament.
IPL franchises could soon be allowed to play pre-season friendlies overseas in a bid to promote the game.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 to Have Extra Umpire for No-ball Calls: Report
The IPL Governing Council discussed having an extra umpire in place just to handle no-ball calls in the IPL 2020.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 5, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
IPL Franchises' Wish to Play Friendlies Outside India to be Discussed
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
BCCI Plans to Introduce Game-changing 'Power Player' in IPL
Cricketnext Staff | November 5, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction to be Held on December 19 in Kolkata
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWCanberra All Fixtures
Team Rankings