IPL 2020 to Have Extra Umpire for No-ball Calls: Report

The IPL Governing Council discussed having an extra umpire in place just to handle no-ball calls in the IPL 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |November 5, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
IPL 2020 to Have Extra Umpire for No-ball Calls: Report

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was affected by poor umpiring calls on no-balls and to rectify this, the IPL Governing Council discussed having an extra umpire in place just to handle no-ball calls.

According to a report in Sportstar, the concept will be tried out in other tournaments before it is implemented in the IPL and it is being done to reduce errors.

“There will be a specialised umpire for this, who will work in co-ordination with the on-field umpires and the third umpire. This is an effort to reduce the errors,” a member of the IPL Governing Council told Sportstar.

“It can be tried out in any tournaments, even in Ranji Trophy. We will discuss it further and see how it goes.”

The official also confirmed to the organisation that the concept of the 'Power Player' - an idea that will allow teams to make one substitute per game - will not be implemented in the next edition of the tournament due to a lack of time.

“We are exploring all the options and decision will be taken over the course of time. The idea is to make the tournament fan-friendly, and we will take every suggestion into consideration. But Power Player may not be used in the next edition of the IPL due to lack of time.

“Before we implement that in the IPL, we need to test that in domestic tournaments and that will take some time.”

Keeping an umpire specifically for no-balls is the latest change being proposed as the board looks for ways to bring about changes to the tournament.

IPL franchises could soon be allowed to play pre-season friendlies overseas in a bid to promote the game.

