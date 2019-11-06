IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls

India's cricket board is planning to have dedicated officials for observing no-balls at next year's lucrative IPL Twenty20 tournament to cut down on umpiring howlers.
This year's edition of the cash-rich league witnessed several run-ins between players and officials with the standard of umpiring questioned.
"We will have another umpire for only checking no-balls," a senior official told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting in Mumbai.
"Many times you will see it's a no-ball only when a batsman gets out and regularly there may be many more. We want to use the technology.
"There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only and he will not be third or fourth umpire."
India captain Virat Kohli questioned the umpiring in the star-studded league after his Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a win when Mumbai Indians paceman Lasith Malinga overstepped on the final delivery.
The blatant no-ball was spotted on the giant screen at the stadium but not by the on-field umpire.
Kohli also had a heated exchange with English umpire Nigel Llong -- who later reportedly kicked a door following their encounter -- after the official called out Umesh Yadav for a no-ball.
Replays had suggested the bowler's back foot was behind the line.
In another ugly umpire-player confrontation, Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stormed the pitch to confront umpire Ulhas Gandhe over a no-ball decision.
It is understood having an additional official for no-balls could be trialled at a domestic tournament before it is introduced in the IPL.
A new concept of "power play" -- allowing a player in the squad who is not necessarily in the XI to come in at the fall of a wicket or to replace a bowler at any point -- was also discussed at the meeting.
The auctions for the 13th edition of the glitzy extravaganza will be held in Kolkata on December 19.
The IPL, which was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013, has emerged as the world's wealthiest league in the sport, with the tournament replicated by other nations such as Australia.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 to Introduce Special Umpire to Monitor No-balls
This year's edition of the cash-rich league witnessed several run-ins between players and officials with the standard of umpiring questioned.
Related stories
Hemant Buch | March 31, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Outrage All You Will, But There’s No Simple Fix for No-Ball Errors
Cricketnext Staff | November 5, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
IPL Franchises' Wish to Play Friendlies Outside India to be Discussed
Cricketnext Staff | November 5, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction to be Held on December 19 in Kolkata
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGCanberra
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWRajkot SCAG All Fixtures
Team Rankings