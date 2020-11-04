IPL 2020: "To Our Beloved Watto Man" -- CSK Posts Emotional Tribute for Shane Watson

Chennai Super Kings in Wednesday posted a special tribute for all-rounder Shane Watson, who announced his retirement from competitive cricket recently. Watson, after retiring from international cricket in 2016, continued to play franchise based T20 leagues around the world, and was part of the CSK from 2018.

Chennai Super Kings in Wednesday posted a special tribute for all-rounder Shane Watson, who announced his retirement from competitive cricket recently. Watson, after retiring from international cricket in 2016, continued to play franchise based T20 leagues around the world, and was part of the CSK from 2018.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

CSK uploaded a picture and captioned it, “To our beloved Watto Man, thank you for the memories in #yellove. Kneenga Vera Level, now and always."

Thank you Watto Man, for everything. May your next chapter open with a bang, as always. Farewell beloved. #ThankYouWattoMan #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/lksEyODg19 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

Watson started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, where he spent eight years, before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a period of two years. For RR he scored 2372 runs, while for RCB he could manage of 250 runs. Though his returns for CSK were excellent, and he ended up scoring 1252 runs in 43 matches.

In 2018, upon CSK's return to the competition after a gap of two years, Watson scored 555 runs with two tons and two half centuries. Watson struggled in IPL 2020 and the arrival of young Ruturaj Gaikwad, coupled with Watson's age, meant it was clear that he wouldn't be a part of CSK's plans going forward.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

He had a good run in 2020, where he made only 299 runs from 11 innings. It included an 83* against KXIP earlier in the tournament that led CSK to victory. Overall, Watson will be remembered as one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL