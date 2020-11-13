IPL 2020: Tom Moody Finds It Unbelievable To Think Suryakumar Yadav Hasn’t Been Able To Represent India Yet

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been about promoting young talent from across the country to rub shoulders and learn from some of the best players in the world. The popular tournament, which attracts a lot of uncapped players, has worked as a stepping stone in their career. In reciprocation, the players go out of their way and ensure to put their best effort in each game and this year was no different.

One such talent emerged from the Mumbai Indians (MI) team who not only played sensationally but also piled up runs not just this year, but also in the last two editions of the IPL. MI’s Suryakumar Yadav, who has shown consistency throughout his stint in the IPL and especially after signing-up for the Mumbai franchise, has been a mainstay player to rely on.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has picked and named Suryakumar Yadav as his favourite in the uncapped category of Indian players. Moody stated that Yadav has been a fantastic player for MI and it is very heartening to see that he still doesn’t get a chance to represent India internationally.

Moody said , “Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians, coming at No. 3, it is just mind-blowing to think that this guy has not represented his country.” Moody also said that a player like Yadav who bats with grace and is always in control of his batting does so with ease and according to him Yadav is “real class act”.

Yadav’s name has been doing rounds in the media as he didn’t feature in any of the squads picked for the Australian Tour 2020-21. Unperturbed by this, Yadav continued to pile runs in this IPL season. He scored 480 runs which included four half-centuries in this season of the IPL.

Earlier former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a big blunder by letting go a player like Suryakumar Yadav. Gambhir, who also captained KKR and led them to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, feels that talent like Yadav is extremely hard to let go.