IPL 2020: Tom Moody Slams Delhi Capitals For Trading Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians
Tom Moody's comments came after a superb show from Boult in the ongoing IPL where he accounted for 22 wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 8, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Former Australia cricketer and ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has slammed Delhi Capitals for trading Kiwi seamer Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians. His comments came after a superb show from Boult in the ongoing IPL where he accounted for 22 wickets.
“To me that was an extraordinary move. And I know that at that point at that trade, they didn’t know that the tournament was going to move to the UAE. But even so, Trent Boult would be deadly in Mumbai because that is one venue where the ball would swing,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.
“And Boult is one of the best powerplay bowlers in the IPL so to gift him to one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest team of the whole tournament, an ace like that, it’s extraordinary. If they were wanting to cash their chips in so to speak with Trent Boult, they should have just done it through the auction and let not only Mumbai but other teams fish around for Trent Boult.”
ALSO READ - Sanjay Manjrekar Can't Think Beyond Bombay' - Kris Srikkanth Slams Manjrekar for Questioning KL Rahul's Test Selection
Moody was all praise for Hardik Pandya too. Pandya’s death batting has been phenomenal for MI’s rise this season.“Finishers like him are rare, and when he’s in that type of form, you’d pick him everyday of the week because players that can put a finishing touch like he did – took the score from what we thought was going to be 170, 175 range – it’s game over. That is an impactful moment in the game, even though he was out there for only 14 balls,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.
Meanwhile Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi tonight. The winner will play Mumbai Indians in the final.
