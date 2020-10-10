IPL 2020: 'Too Many Holes in the CSK Ship', Concedes MS Dhoni After Yet Another Loss

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has conceded that there are too many holes in the Chennai Super Kings' ship, and plugging one hole leads to leakage from another.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has conceded that there are too many holes in the Chennai Super Kings' ship, and plugging one hole leads to leakage from another. The CSK captain was speaking at the post-match presentation after they lost by 37 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in yet another disastrous batting performance in IPL 2020. They now have only two wins from seven matches in the tournament.

Dhoni rued CSK's death bowling in the game, but stressed that the batting was the bigger concern.

"I think the last 4 overs when we were bowling (didn't go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close in nicely," he said.

"Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. We can't keep turning up and it is almost the same thing that is happening - maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.

"Our batting has lacked a bit of you can say power more from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play. We have not been able to adapt and plan for bowlers bowling from 6-14 overs."

Dhoni said it's still important to stick to the process, while calling for a different and more attacking approach with the bat.

"I always have told the players to focus more on the process. When you start looking at the results of the previous game or the next game it really puts extra burden on you," he said.

"I feel when it comes to our bowling we have shown we can restrict the opposition, either we give too many in the first six or the last four. Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one there is water flowing from another.

"We need to get our act together. Everything needs to work in the same game to get a result. Once we get a result in our favour it will be slightly different for us.

Overall you have to look at the combinations, the number of spinners you are looking at, how fast bowlers are bowling. We started with five bowlers initially but now we have six bowlers but that is same thing we can do in the next game - that is one position we can swap with a foreign bowler or an Indian bowler.

"But our main worry remains the batting where we haven't been consistent. In the coming games we will be slightly more expressive, get out in the 17th over rather than having wickets till the end."