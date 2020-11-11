IPL 2020: Top 10 Bowling Figures This Season – Varun Chakravarthy Tops the List

As yet another blockbuster season of the IPL wraps up, there are a lot of takeaways from the tournament. There were some ground breaking performances by individuals and teams. Records were broken and created.

In bowling, the finalists, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah, emerged as the best ones with 30 and 27 wickets respectively. They produced some of the best spells throughout the season and featured twice on the list of best bowling figures. But it is Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy who posted the best figures in an innings and rules at the top of this list.

Check out the top 10 bowling figures in IPL 2020:

Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 5 wickets for 20 runs vs Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - 4 wickets for 14 runs vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) - 4 wickets for 18 runs vs Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - 4 wickets for 20 runs vs Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - 4 wickets for 24 runs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 4 wickets for 26 runs vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - 4 wickets for 29 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 4 wickets for 34 runs vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 3 wickets for 14 runs vs Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 3 wickets for 15 runs vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

As we can see, the list features three Indians and five overseas players. The champions of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, occupy three of the top four spots, which did make a world of difference. Following his exemplary performance, Chakravarthy was included in team India squad for the Australian tour, although he was ruled out later due to an injury he sustained in the IPL 2020.