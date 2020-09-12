IPL 2020: Top 10 Highest Run Getters for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League and one of the main reasons behind their success has been the backing the players have received from the management and the captain.

Chennai Super Kings has been the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League and one of the main reasons behind their success has been the backing the players have received from the management and the captain. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise has won three titles and here we will look at their top 10 run-getters of all time in the IPL.

#1 Suresh Raina

The swashbuckling southpaw is synonymous with brand CSK, as he has featured in all their campaigns and has been a consistent performer. He has scored 4527 runs in 164 IPL games for CSK. He also featured for the Gujarat Lions for two years and has amassed 5369 runs in 188 IPL games.

#2 MS Dhoni

Skipper MS Dhoni is the heart and soul of CSK and he has scored 3858 runs in 160 Matches (143 innings). He has been a consistent performer for the franchise as he has scored all these runs with an average of 44.34 and with a strike rate of 140.03.

#3 Michael Hussey

Nicknamed Mr. Cricket, the Australian left-hander was an inseparable member of the Chennai Super Kings. He made the opening position his own and raked up 1768 runs in 50 matches (49 innings) with an awesome average of 42.09 and with a strike rate reading 123.63.

#4 Murali Vijay

Although, he has not been an integral part of the side, Vijay has been prolific as an opener and his record narrates this story. The stylish right-hander has scored 1676 runs in 67 matches (67 innings) with an average of 26.60 and strike rate of 126.77.

#5 Faf du Plessis

The former South Africa captain has key CSK member and has been a consistent performer for them in different positions. He has scored 1639 runs in 63 matches (57 innings) with a respectable average of 31.51 and 126.75 strike rate.

#6 S Badrinath

The former India and Tamil Nadu stalwart, S Badrinath was the rock for the CSK in the initial few years. He churned out 1441 runs in 95 matches (67 innings) with an average of 30.65 and with a strike rate of 118.89.

#7 Matthew Hayden

The imposing left-hander from Australia made the yellow CSK jersey his own as he dominated with the bat as an opener. He scored 1107 runs in 32 matches (32 innings) with an average of 36.90 and with a strike rate of 137.51.

#8 Dwayne Smith

The burly West Indian has scored 965 runs in 32 matches for the Chennai Super Kings with an average of 30.15 and strike rate of 128.49.

#9 Shane Watson

One of the key components of CSK, Watson has been prolific in the last two seasons for the side. He amassed 953 runs in 32 matches (32 innings) with an average of 30.74 and 142.02 strike rate.

#10 Dwayne Bravo

One of the best all-rounders of the format, Dwayne Bravo has scored 927 runs in 89 matches (64 innings) with an average of 26.48 and with a strike rate of 135.52.