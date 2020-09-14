IPL 2020: Top 10 Highest Run Getters for Mumbai Indians

Top 10 Highest Run Getters for Mumbai Indians: Over the years Mumbai are led by their solid top order.

The most successful team in the Indian Premier League is Mumbai Indians and the main reason behind this is their powerful batting order. Here we will take a look at the top 10 run-getters for the 4-time champions:

#1 Rohit Sharma

The stylish right-hander leads the side and leads their run scoring chart as well. Rohit has scored 3728 runs in 143 matches (139 innings) with an average of 31.86 and a strike rate of 130.62.

#2 Kieron Pollard

One of the stalwarts of the IPL, the big West Indian has been explosive for the Mumbai Indians. In 148 matches, he has scored 2755 runs at an average of 28.69 and with a strike rate of 146.77.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

He was drafted into the side in 2010 and was consistent, before Chennai Super Kings snapped him up. However, the right-hander scored 2416 runs in 114 matches (107 innings) at 27.14 average.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

One of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game, Sachin Tendulkar dazzled in the IPL for the first 5 years. He scored 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.83 and with a strike rate of 119.81.

#5 Lendl Simmons

The West Indian all-rounder was consistent for Mumbai and in 29 matches, he scored 1079 runs at an average of 39.96 and with a strike rate of 126.64.

#6 Hardik Pandya

India’s explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes sixth in this list as he has scored 1068 runs in 66 matches (61 innings) at an average of 28.86. The strike rate was an explosive 154.78.

#7 Suryakumar Yadav

One of the domestic stalwarts, Suryakumar Yadav has been a great addition to Mumbai Indians. The stroke maker has scored 936 runs in 31 matches at an average of 33.42.

#8 Parthiv Patel

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman gave Mumbai brisk starts up front and was fairly consistent. In 40 matches, he scored 911 runs at an average of 23.35 and with a strike rate of 131.83.

#9 Krunal Pandya

The other Pandya sibling, Krunal too has been a consistent performer for Mumbai. With the bat, he has scored 891 runs in 55 matches at 26.20.

#10 Harbhajan Singh

The veteran off spinner is no slouch with the bat and has played a number of useful cameos. He has scored 799 runs in 136 matches at 16.30 average.