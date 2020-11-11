IPL 2020: Top 10 Most Expensive Overs in This Season of the Indian Premier League

The IPL can often be merciless towards the bowlers given the short format of the game. It enables the batsmen to go for big hits all the time while the bowlers struggle to find any sort of rhythm.

There are so few five-wicket hauls as a bowler can only do so much in four overs. Whenever a batsman receives big praises for a stunning knock, on the other side is always a dejected bowler who faces the brunt of it. In IPL, no matter how good a bowler is, he is always at a risk of being too costly at times. This is quite evident from the fact that even the Purple cap winner Kagiso Rabada is among the worst performers, who have been quite expensive in a match.

Check out the Top 10 most expensive overs in IPL 2020

Siddarth Kaul (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 64 runs for 2 wickets vs Mumbai Indians in Sharjah Ankit Rajpoot (Rajasthan Royals) – 60 runs vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 57 runs vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab) – 56 runs vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) – 56 runs for 1 wicket vs Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah Piyush Chawla (Chennai Super Kings) – 55 runs for 1 wicket vs Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 54 runs vs Chennai Super Kings in Dubai Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – 54 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai Tom Curran (Rajasthan Royals) – 54 runs for 1 wicket vs Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 53 runs for 1 wicket vs Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

As we can see, some of the best international cricket bowlers like Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Piyush Chawla find themselves in the list. Interestingly, only three Indians are on this list, while the rest are overseas players.