IPL 2020: Top 10 Players With Best Batting Strike Rate, Kieron Pollard Tops The List

Some batsmen entertain cricket lovers with their power hitting. They smash bowlers badly and increase their economy. While doing so, they also take their strike rate up. IPL 2020 had no dearth of such players who scored runs with high strike rates. Here is the list of top 10 batsmen with best batting strike rate in IPL 2020.

Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has grabbed the top position on the list with a strike rate of 191.42. Although he did not score too many runs, every time he came to bat, he ensured he did not waste many balls. He scored 268 runs in 12 innings.

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals’ bowler Jofra Archer was chosen as the most valuable player of IPL 2020. He not only performed with the ball but also with bat in a few games. He is at the second spot with a strike rate of 179.36. He made 113 runs in 10 innings.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians impressed cricket fans with his fast-paced batting in the tournament. He scored 281 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 178.98. He stands at the third position in the standings of players with best batting strike rates.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of those Chennai Super Kings players who caught the attention with their outstanding performance despite the poor show of their team. The all-rounder helped CSK win a few games. He is at the fourth spot with a strike rate of 171.85. Jadeja smashed 232 runs in 11 innings.

Abdul Samad

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad created a buzz with his power hitting in a few fixtures in IPL 2020. He scored 11 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 170.76. The right-handed batsman has grabbed the fifth position in the standings.

Nicholas Pooran

Kings XI Punjab middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran played a role of match winner in a few games. With a strike rate of 169.71, he is at the sixth spot on the list of players with best batting strike rate. The southpaw made 353 runs in 14 innings.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson even received praise from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his outstanding performance in a match against Kings XI Punjab. He scored 85 runs in that game and powered his side to victory. With a strike rate of 158.89, he is at the seventh position. He smashed 374 runs in 14 innings.

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star player AB de Villiers is at the eighth position with a strike rate of 158.74. He made 454 runs in 14 innings and even helped his side win a few games in IPL 2020.

Mayank Agarwal

Cricket lovers witnessed a new side of Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal. In this season, he displayed his hitting mode, scoring 424 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 156.45. He has grabbed the ninth spot on the list.

Marcus Stoinis

Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis is at the 10th spot with a strike rate of 148.52. He played a crucial role in his side qualifying for the IPL 2020 final. He made 352 runs in 17 innings.