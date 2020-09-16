CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: Top 10 Players with Most Catches in the Tournament’s History

And as the old adage goes, catches do win matches. Here we take a look at the top 10 fielders with the most catches in the IPL.

#1 Suresh Raina

The IPL stalwart has always been a safe fielder and has taken a number of astounding catches. He has plucked 102 matches in 193 matches in the IPL.

#2 AB de Villiers

The superman from South Africa has done a number of extraordinary things on the field and he has taken 84 catches in 154 matches.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has always been a safe fielder. The flamboyant opener has taken 83 catches in 188 matches.

#4 Kieron Pollard

The West Indian all-rounder has one of the safest pairs of hands in cricket and he has taken 82 catches in 148 matches.

#5 Dwayne Bravo

Another West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is an agile fielder who has taken 74 catches in 134 matches.

#6 Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has always been a superb fielder in any position. In 177 matches, Kohli has taken 73 catches.

#7 Shikhar Dhawan

The experienced player mans the field in the outfield in the later stages of the game and has taken a number of crucial catches. His number stands at 68 catches in 159 matches.

#8 Manish Pandey

The Karnataka player has always been known for his energy and vibrant fielding. He has taken 63 catches in 130 matches in his career so far.

#9 Ravindra Jadeja

A complete package in the shortest format, Ravindra Jadeja is arguably India’s best fielder across all formats So far, he has taken 63 catches in 170 matches.

#10 David Warner

The current captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad always wants to be in the game and make things happen and hence, he has been able to take 54 catches in 126 matches in his IPL career so far.

