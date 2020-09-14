IPL 2020: Top 10 Run Getters for Kings XI Punjab

Top 10 Run Getters for Kings XI Punjab: Punjab have never punched above their weight. Will this year see some change in their performance?

Kings XI Punjab seem to have their bases covered, but they have not been able to make the most out of the potential yet. However, there have been batsmen who have set the stage on fire and here in this list of the top 10 run getters in the Indian Premier League for KXIP.

#1 Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh was one of the bargain buys in 2008 and he was a prolific run scorer. The Australian left-hander has topped the charts scoring 2477 runs in 71 matches at an impressive average of 39.95. The strike rate of 132.74 was just awesome.

#2 David Miller

This swashbuckling left-hander has been with Kings XI Punjab right through his IPL career. He managed 1850 runs in 79 matches at an average of 34.25.

#3 KL Rahul

The Indian opener has been belligerent for KXIP and he has scored 1252 runs in 28 matches. The average is an impressive 54.43, while the strike rate is 146.60.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

The explosive Australian batsman has starred for KXIP on a number of occasions. He has scored 1186 runs in 52 matches with an average of 25.78 and strike rate of 167.27.

#5 Wriddhiman Saha

India’s Test wicket-keeper has spread his wings in the IPL on more than one occasion. As a batsman, he has scored 1115 runs in 57 matches at 24.77 average. The strike rate is pretty good too at 131.95.

#6 Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was a consistent performer for Kings XI Punjab and he scored 1009 runs in 37 matches at an average of 31.53 and with a strike rate 129.52.

#7 Yuvraj Singh

Local boy Yuvraj Singh enthralled his home crowd during the initial few years where he scored 959 runs in 51 matches. This came at an average of 22.30 and with a strike rate 127.86.

#8 Manan Vohra

The young right-hander was quite good in the limited opportunities he got. He scored 957 runs in 45 matches at 24.53 and with a strike rate of 132.73.

#9 Mandeep Singh

Another talented right-hander, Mandeep has been good in the number of different roles he has featured for KXIP. He has scored 928 runs in 54 matches at an average of 23.20 and with a strike rate of 123.40.

#10 Chris Gayle

The West Indies powerhouse came into the side in 2018 and has since, stamped his class. He scored 858 runs in 24 matches at 40.85, and as is the case with Gayle the strike rate was a superb 150.26.