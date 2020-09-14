IPL 2020: Top 10 Run-Getters for Rajasthan Royals

Top 10 Run-Getters for Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals were the winner of the inaugural edition of the IPL.

The champions of the first season of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals have been consistent but have never been able to replicate the performance of the inaugural season. There have been a number of performances which have always been eye catching and we list out the top 10 leading scorers here.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

The prolific right-hander was a run-scoring machine for Rajasthan Royals and he scored 2810 runs in 100 matches with the healthy average of 34.26.

Also read: IPL 2020--Top 10 Highest Run Getters for Mumbai Indians

#2 Shane Watson

The former Australia opener was a sensational performer for Rajasthan Royals. During this stint, he scored 2372 runs in 78 matches with a consistent average of 36.49 and a brilliant strike rate of 141.27.

#3 Sanju Samson

This Kerala batsman has been superb for Rajasthan Royals and he has been a match-winner. Samson scored 1532 runs in 65 matches at 27.85 with a strike rate of 131.61.

#4 Rahul Dravid

The former India captain was brilliant for Rajasthan Royals. Dravid scored 1276 runs in 46 matches at an average of 29.67.

#5 Yusuf Pathan

The explosive Pathan soared with Rajasthan Royals for the first four years and was sensational with his big hitting. He scored 1011 runs in 43 matches at an average of 26.60.

#6 Jos Buttler

Arguably England’s greatest white ball batsman, Jos Buttler has been superb for Rajasthan in the last few seasons. He has scored 859 runs in 21 matches at an average of 47.72.

#7 Steve Smith

Australia’s premier batsman has also been consistent for Rajasthan Royals in his career. He has scored 759 runs in 36 matches at an average of 33.00 and 125.24 strike rate.

Also read: IPL 2020--Top 10 Run Getters for Kings XI Punjab

#8 Stuart Binny

The Karnataka all-rounder played a significant amount of matches for Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 731 runs in 72 matches at 20.30 average.

#9 Graeme Smith

The former South Africa skipper was part of Rajasthan Royals in the first few years. Smith managed to get 697 runs in 25 matches with the healthy average of 31.68.

#10 Brad Hodge

The veteran Australian batsman was superb for Rajasthan as a finisher. Hodge garnered 639 runs in 33 matches at an average of 35.50. The strike rate was an impressive 137.41.