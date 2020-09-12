IPL 2020: Top 10 Run Scorers for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals has always had good players in their squad, but they have not been able to string consistent performances together. Their batsmen have been good in bursts and here in this article, we take a look at the top 10 run getters in IPL.

Delhi Capitals has always had good players in their squad, but they have not been able to string consistent performances together. Their batsmen have been good in bursts and here in this article, we take a look at the top 10 run getters in IPL.

#1 Virender Sehwag

India’s swashbuckling opener set the stage on fire for Delhi and he remains the top run-getter for the franchise which was renamed two seasons ago. Sehwag has scored 2174 runs in 79 matches with an average of 29.37 and strike rate 160.32.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The dashing left-hander has become Delhi Capitals’ mainstay and he has scored 1736 runs in 54 matches with an average of 36.16 and strike rate 162.69.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals’ current captain Shreyas Iyer has become a mainstay for the side. He has scored 1681 runs in 62 matches at 30.56 average and strike rate of 126.96.

#4 David Warner

This dynamic opener has been a consistent run-scorer in the IPL and he has scored 1435 runs in 55 matches with a healthy average of 28.70 and with a strike rate of 133.11.

#5 Gautam Gambhir

This Delhi lad was a prolific run-scorer for his home franchise. He has scored 1182 runs in 46 matches with the healthy average of 29.55 and strike rate of 122.86.

#6 Dinesh Karthik

The wicket-keeper batsman started his career with the Delhi franchise and was brilliant for the side in the formative years. During his career, he scored 1036 runs in 56 matches at 25.26 and with a strike rate 126.49.

#7 JP Duminy

The South African southpaw has always been a brilliant T20 player. In his Delhi career, he scored 1015 runs in 38 matches and this came at an average of 44.13 and with a strike rate of 130.79.

#8 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan scored 861 runs in 30 matches with an average of 35.87 and with a strike rate of 126.80.

#9 Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s current limited overs captain had a brief stint with the Delhi Capitals. He scored 861 runs in 30 matches at an average of 35.87 and with a strike rate of 126.80.

#10 Sanju Samson

Another exciting young talent from India, Sanju Samson has been successful for Delhi. He scored 677 runs in 28 matches at 27.08 and with a strike rate of 127.25.