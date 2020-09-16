IPL 2020: Top 10 Run-scorers in the History of the Tournament

Batsmen have always ruled the roost in the shortest format and here we take a look at the top 10 batsmen in IPL over the years.

Indian Premier (IPL) has been the premier franchise-based tournament ever since it was conceived back in 2008 and has been a regular feature in the cricketing calendar. Batsmen have always ruled the roost in the shortest format and here we take a look at the top 10 batsmen in IPL over the years.

#1 Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has been stellar for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and leads the batting chart. He has scored 5,412 runs in 177 runs at an average of 37.89 and with a strike rate of131.61.

#2 Suresh Raina

The explosive southpaw has been a consistent performer in the IPL and has scored 5,368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.94 and with a strike rate of 137.14.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain is one of the most pleasing batsmen to watch when in full flow and he has scored 4898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60 and with a strike rate of 130.82.

#4 David Warner

The aggressive left-hander from Australia has been dynamic in the IPL and has scored 4,706 in 126 matches at an average of 43.17 and with a strike rate of 142.39.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander has played for a number of sides in the IPL and has been very consistent – he scored 4,579 runs in 159 matches with an average of 33.42 and at a strike rate of 124.80.

#6 Chris Gayle

Universe Boss Chris Gayle has dominated IPL and has scored 4484 runs in 125 matches at an average of 41.13 a with a strike rate of 151.02.

#7 MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain has been a permanent fixture in the IPL and he has scored 4432 runs at an average of 42.20 and with a strike rate of 137.85.

#8 Robin Uthappa

The veteran Karanataka player has been consistent for both RCB as well as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he scored 4,411 runs with an average of 28.83 and with a strike rate of 130.50.

#9 AB de Villiers

The former South Africa captain has been immense for RCB where has scored 4395 with an average of 39.95 and at a strike rate of 151.23.

#10 Gautam Gambhir

The former KKR and Delhi Capitals captain was a consistent run-scorer in the IPL where he scored 4,217 runs in 154 matches with an average of 31.23 and at a strike rate of 123.88.