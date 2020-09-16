IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-keeper With Most Dismissals in the Tournament’s History

A visual to the eyes are indeed the stumping by the wicket-keeper and in a T20 format this can act as a cliffhanger and change the discourse of the matches, winners could loose and vice-versa

Over the years the role of a wicket-keeper has evolved a lot in the shortest format and in the IPL, teams have identified the fact that a specialist wicket-keeper plays a critical role for the team.

Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-keepers with the most dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

#1 MS Dhoni

‘Captain Cool’ is the most successful wicket-keeper in the history of the IPL. He has affected 132 dismissals which include 94 catches and 28 stumpings.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

KKR’s current captain has played in all the IPL seasons and he has 131 dismissals to his name and this includes 101 catches and 30 stumpings.

#3 Robin Uthappa

The right-hander has kept wickets for KKR for a considerable amount of time and this reflects in his numbers. He has 90 dismissals to his name.

#4 Parthiv Patel

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman has played for a number of sides in IPL and he has 82 dismissals to his name which includes 66 catches and 16 stumpings.

#5 Naman Ojha

The Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper has donned the gloves primarily for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. He has 75 dismissals to his name and this includes 65 catches and 10 stumpings.

#6 Wriddhiman Saha

India’s Test wicket-keeper specialist has been effective even in the IPL. He has 74 dismissals against his name which includes 55 catches and 19 stumpings.

#7 Adam Gilchrist

The legendary Australian wicket-keeper was superb in the IPL where he played for the Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab where he had 67 dismissals, which includes 51 catches and 16 stumpings.

#8 Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper donned the gloves for Kings XI Punjab in the initial few years where he accounted for 67 dismissals, including 51 catches and 16 stumpings.

#9 Rishabh Pant

India’s new pin-up boy Rishabh Pant has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals and here he has 41 dismissals against his name and this includes 30 catches and 11 stumpings.

#10 Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s limited-overs captain has been hitting his straps in the IPL. He has affected 36 dismissals which include 28 catches and 8 stumpings.