IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-keeper With Most Dismissals in the Tournament’s History
A visual to the eyes are indeed the stumping by the wicket-keeper and in a T20 format this can act as a cliffhanger and change the discourse of the matches, winners could loose and vice-versa
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Over the years the role of a wicket-keeper has evolved a lot in the shortest format and in the IPL, teams have identified the fact that a specialist wicket-keeper plays a critical role for the team.
Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-keepers with the most dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
#1 MS Dhoni
‘Captain Cool’ is the most successful wicket-keeper in the history of the IPL. He has affected 132 dismissals which include 94 catches and 28 stumpings.
#2 Dinesh Karthik
KKR’s current captain has played in all the IPL seasons and he has 131 dismissals to his name and this includes 101 catches and 30 stumpings.
#3 Robin Uthappa
The right-hander has kept wickets for KKR for a considerable amount of time and this reflects in his numbers. He has 90 dismissals to his name.
#4 Parthiv Patel
The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman has played for a number of sides in IPL and he has 82 dismissals to his name which includes 66 catches and 16 stumpings.
#5 Naman Ojha
The Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper has donned the gloves primarily for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. He has 75 dismissals to his name and this includes 65 catches and 10 stumpings.
#6 Wriddhiman Saha
India’s Test wicket-keeper specialist has been effective even in the IPL. He has 74 dismissals against his name which includes 55 catches and 19 stumpings.
#7 Adam Gilchrist
The legendary Australian wicket-keeper was superb in the IPL where he played for the Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab where he had 67 dismissals, which includes 51 catches and 16 stumpings.
#8 Kumar Sangakkara
Former Sri Lankan skipper donned the gloves for Kings XI Punjab in the initial few years where he accounted for 67 dismissals, including 51 catches and 16 stumpings.
#9 Rishabh Pant
India’s new pin-up boy Rishabh Pant has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals and here he has 41 dismissals against his name and this includes 30 catches and 11 stumpings.
#10 Quinton de Kock
South Africa’s limited-overs captain has been hitting his straps in the IPL. He has affected 36 dismissals which include 28 catches and 8 stumpings.
