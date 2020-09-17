IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Chennai Super Kings

The teams which have done well in the IPL have had wicket-takers in the side. The list of leading wicket-takers for CSK is quite brilliant.

The importance of wickets can never be stated enough in cricket, more so in the shortest format and over the years, the teams which have done well in the IPL have had wicket-takers in the side. Here we will discuss the leading wicket-takers for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

#1 Dwayne Bravo

West Indian Dwayne Bravo has become synonymous with this format. He has picked up 104 wickets in 89 matches for CSK.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

The off spinner is perhaps the most effective bowler in IPL and he was an integral part of CSK where he took 90 wickets in 97 matches.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

The left arm spinner has been a vital cog to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s plan and he has been successful as he has managed 81 wickets in 102 matches.

#4 Albie Morkel

The South African all-rounder was a crucial member of the Chennai side as he kept winning matches with his effective overs. He has 76 wickets from 74 matches.

#5 Mohit Sharma

The bowler from Haryana had a brilliant few seasons for CSK where he picked up 76 wickets in 78 matches and kept doing the job for the yellow brigade.

#6 Shadab Jakati

The left arm spinner was used brilliantly by MS Dhoni and he picked up crucial wickets. In 50 matches, he got 45 wickets and was always kept batsmen guessing with his variations.

#7 Muttiah Muralitharan

The wizard from Sri Lanka was absolutely brilliant for his country and the same was true for CSK as well. His record for Dhoni’s team speaks for itself: 40 wickets in 40 matches.

#8 Doug Bollinger

The former left-arm quick from Australia was a welcome addition to the CSK squad and was brilliant with the new ball as he picked up 37 wickets in 27 outings.

#9 Imran Tahir

South Africa’s limited overs specialist Imran Tahir was another X-factor for CSK and with his variations and experience, the leggie has scalped 32 wickets in 27 matches.

#10 Deepak Chahar

He is CSK’s new ball specialist. Deepak Chahar gets the new ball to shape and swing and he has 32 grabbed wickets in 29 matches.