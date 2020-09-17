IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Kings XI Punjab in IPL

Kings XI Punjab has had some brilliant bowlers who have risen through the ranks and have shown their pedigree.

Kings XI Punjab is one of the sides which has been unable to match their potential on paper with performances out on the field. There have been some really good bowlers for the Punjab team who have risen through the ranks and have shown their pedigree. Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for Kings XI Punjab:

#1 Piyush Chawla

The Uttar Pradesh leg spinner has been very successful in the IPL and his career started with the Kings XI Punjab where he picked up 84 wickets in 87 matches.

#2 Sandeep Sharma

The young Punjab seamer has been good for KXIP in the few seasons he played for the Mohali-based side. In 56 appearances for KXIP, Sandeep grabbed 71 wickets.

#3 Axar Patel

Since 2014, Axar Patel has been one of the key performers for KXIP and has been integral to their plans. The left-arm spinner has picked up 61 wickets in 68 matches for Kings XI.

#4 Irfan Pathan

The left-arm seamer was one of the top performers for KXIP in the initial few years and picked up a lot of wickets. Pathan has 47 wickets to his name in his 42 outings for the side.

#5 Parwinder Awana

One of the finds for India, Parwinder Awana shot to fame with his pace and movement. He was a regular feature in the team and managed to grab 39 wickets in 33 matches for KXIP.

#6 Mohit Sharma

After shining for CSK, Mohit Sharma continued his good form for KXIP where he picked up 33 wickets in 37 matches.

#7 Praveen Kumar

The skilled pacer from Uttar Pradesh was a good addition to the Kings XI Punjab ranks as he took 31 wickets in 44 matches for his new team.

#8 Azhar Mahmood

The former Pakistan seamer was picked up by Kings XI Punjab as an England overseas player and he was impressive in his brief stint. Mahmood, who is known for his pace variations, has 29 scalps from 22 matches.

#9 S Sreesanth

Another top pick for Kings XI Punjab in the initial few years as he picked up 28 wickets in 28 matches for the side.

#10 Mitchell Johnson

Australia’s tearaway quick Mitchell Johnson had a brief stint with Kings XI Punjab. Johnson is a winner in all formats of the game and same was the case in IPL. In 26 matches for Punjab, he took 28 wickets.