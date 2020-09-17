IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians in the History of IPL

T20 is not only about power hitting but also about consistent bowling. Mumbai Indians is a prime example of that as the team has won the tournament 4 times.

Mumbai Indians have become the most successful IPL side and the primary reason behind this has been their bowlers who gave them breakthroughs at crucial junctures. Many of them have been part of the side for years forming a cohesive unit. Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.

#1 Lasith Malinga

The leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians is perhaps the most successful bowler in T20s and he has been a match-winner for the side. In 122 matches, the Sri Lankan speedster has picked up 170 wickets and he leads the charts.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

The veteran off-spinner was with Mumbai Indians for 10 years. Harbhajan is a cunning operator who knows how to fox a batsman and what’s how he got 127 wickets in 136 matches.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

India’s premier fast bowler has been one of the stars for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is among the best bowlers in the death overs and is often unplayable. The man known for his many variations has taken 82 wickets in 77 matches for Mumbai.

#4 Mitchell McClenaghan

This aggressive New Zealand fast bowler has been a welcome addition to the Mumbai Indians team. He was been quite affective too with his 71 wickets from 56 matches.

#5 Kieron Pollard

The burly West Indies all-rounder has also been an integral part of Mumbai Indians over the years. Pollard, known for his big hitting, has been impressive with the ball. In 148 matches for the team, he has castled 56 wickets.

#6 Hardik Pandya

The young all-rounder shot into prominence with his exploits for the Mumbai Indians. A crucial component of captain Rohit Sharma’s plans, Pandya has picked up 42 wickets in 66 matches.

#7 Munaf Patel

The former India fast bowler was a dependable member for Mumbai Indians for a good couple of seasons. He got 40 wickets in 31 matches, many of them key wickets at the start of the innings.

#8 Krunal Pandya

The older Pandya sibling has always picked up wickets in the middle overs and this has given the side great control. In 55 matches for Mumbai Indian, Krunal Pandya has grabbed 40 wickets.

#9 Dhawal Kulkarni

Dhawal Kulkarni is a well-known fast bowler in the domestic circuit. He was good with the new ball for Mumbai Indians and got 36 wickets in 33 outings for the side

#10 Mitchell Johnson

Australia’s left-arm aggressive fast bowler brought a lot of firepower to Mumbai Indians where he picked up 31 wickets in 22 matches for the side.