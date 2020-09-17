IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Royal Challengers Bangalore

When the scoreboard is not at its best, the defending champions are indeed the bowlers, from fast-paced to leg-spinners, if in good form can give you a win and thereby a pointer to maintain the lead. Today we take a look at the RCB's top 10 wicket-takers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to get much success in the IPL. While there are many factors behind this, many put it down to their lack of penetration with the ball. There have been some consistent performers though, today we take a look at the RCB's top 10 wicket-takers.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner, who has become India’s premier bowler with the white ball, has also been a match-winner for RCB. Chahal’s record is phenomenal in the IPL with 100 wickets in 83 matches so far.

#2 Vinay Kumar

A domestic cricket giant Vinay Kumar had an interesting career with RCB. The medium-pacer has 72 wickets in 64 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 Zaheer Khan

India’s legendary fast-bowler played with RCB in two phases and was quite successful during this stint. In his 44 matches for the side, Zaheer took 49 wickets.

#4 Sreenath Aravind

A Karnataka veteran, Sreenath Aravind was one of the key members of the side for a good two to three years where he picked up 45 wickets in 38 matches.

#5 Anil Kumble

India’s impeccable spinner led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the formative years. Kumble had a storied career in both Tests and ODIs and also performed well in IPL. The leg spinner surprised many batsmen with his variety and got 45 wickets in 42 matches.

#6 Mitchell Starc

Australia’s fast-bowling spearhead is also the main bowler for RCB. In his 27 matches for the Bengaluru side, Starc has 34 wickets. His pace can create havoc among the most seasoned batsman.

#7 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel bowled many overs at the death and was quite successful picking up 34 wickets in 36 matches.

#8 Praveen Kumar

Former India's fast bowler was one of the many picks in the first IPL auction. Praveen is known for his variations in pace and picked up 34 wickets for the side.

#9 Dale Steyn

The legendary fast-bowler from South Africa has had an interesting career with RCB. He has always picked up wickets with the new ball and juxtaposed the same here. He has 31 wickets from 30 matches and many of them were very crucial ones.

#10 Umesh Yadav

The Vidarbha Express has been given the new ball for RCB in the last couple of seasons. For the Virat Kohli-led side, Umesh has grabbed 28 wickets in the last 25 matches.