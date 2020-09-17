IPL 2020: Top 10 wicket-takers for SRH in the History of the IPL

With some power hitters on the top, SRH relies on the likes of Bhuvi, Rashid and others to defend low scoring targets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the few teams which have always banked a lot on their bowlers. In this list, we take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers for SRH, which have won the title once, in the Indian Premier League.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

One of India’s leading bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been prolific for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has picked up 109 wickets in 86 matches for SRH. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is lethal both in the start of the innings and in the last few overs, which are often key in IPL.

#2 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan is one of the MVPs in the IPL and he has been sensational for SRH. He has grabbed 55 wickets in 46 matches and has won several matches all on his own.

#3 Siddarth Kaul

The man with the headband Siddarth Kaul has been an consistent performer for SRH and has bowled the difficult overs with a lot of poise. Kaul has got 43 wickets in 34 matches so far.

#5 Dale Steyn

Arguably the best fast bowler of this generation, Dale Steyn was superb for SRH at his pomp. He picked up 33 wickets in 37 matches and left an impact on the game. Steyn’s yorkers come handy for captains when they try to restrict teams in the death overs.

#6 Amit Mishra

An experienced leggie, Amit Mishra surprises batsmen with his guile. He has an impressive record to show for his craft in the IPL: 28 wickets in 27 matches for SRH.

#7 Moises Henriques

The Australian all-rounder is equally apt with the bat and the ball. Henriques is a dream for any captain for the variety of roles he can play. As a bowler, he has 28 wickets from 42 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#8 Sandeep Sharma

Young fast bowler Sandeep Sharma gets the ball to swing and this this yielded dividends for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has picked up 24 wickets in 23 matches and many of them crucial wickets up front.

#9 Khaleel Ahmed

The young left-arm seamer had a good couple of seasons for SRH and he impressed people with his pace and variations. In his 10 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmed has 19 wickets.

#10 Thisara Perera

The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder had a decent few games for SRH and here he generally bowled in the death overs where he picked up 19 wickets in 16 matches.