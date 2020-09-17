IPL 2020: Top 10 wicket-takers in the IPL

A good bowler is like an anti-tracer bullet. When all seems lost and gone, a good haul by a fast pacer or leg spinner can save the day, a dig at the top 10 so far.

While batsmen win you games, good bowlers win you tournaments and over the years, the team which has done well in the IPL have had wicket-taking bowlers at their disposal. Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

#1 Lasith Malinga

The maverick from Sri Lanka has been instrumental in the success of the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the years and he has picked 170 wickets in 122 matches.

#2 Amit Mishra

The experienced leg spinner has won a number of games for the sides he has played in and has picked up 157 wickets in 147 matches.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Kings XI Punjab in IPL

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Another spinner from India, Harbhajan has brought in his experience to the table and has picked up 150 wickets in 160 matches for MI and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

#4 Piyush Chawla

Spinners have been very successful in the IPL and this leg spinner has enjoyed lit of success for his sides so far – he has picked up 150 wickets in 157 matches.

READ THIS AS WELL: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals

#5 Dwayne Bravo

The T20 specialist from West Indies, Dwayne Bravo has been instrumental in the success of CSK and MI where he has picked up 147 wickets in 134 matches.

#6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The experienced fast bowler has used all his experience to the best of his ability and has been a match-winner in the IPL. He has picked up 133 wickets in 117 matches.

ALSO THIS: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Royal Challengers Bangalore

#7 Ravichandran Ashwin

The offie shot to fame with his variations and skill with the CSK and then continued his form when he moved to the Kings XI Punjab. He has picked up 125 wickets in 139 matches so far.

#8 Sunil Narine

The mystery spinner has been absolutely brilliant for the KKR where he has picked up 122 wickets in 110 matches for the side.

#9 Umesh Yadav

The fast bowler from Vidarbha has been a constant presence in the IPL where he has picked up 119 wickets in 119 matches.

KNOW-HOW: A Former Olympic Sprinter is Helping Out Cricketers at KKR

#10 Ravindra Jadeja

With his all-round skills, Ravindra Jadeja has been a key element for CSK when he was roped in from Rajasthan Royals. He has picked up 108 wickets in 170 matches in the IPL so far.