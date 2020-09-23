IPL 2020: Top 5 Most Expensive Overs in the History of the Tournament

Here are some of the instances where bowlers ended up on the receiving end at the Indian Premier League.

No doubt T20 is a bit too cruel on the bowlers as the stakes are heavily in favour of the batsmen. And that's why a tournament like the IPL sometimes just becomes a little harsh on the bowlers. Here are some of the instances from history when the bowlers ended up on the receiving side.

1. Lungi Ngidi: Bowling the last over for the Chennai Super Kings against the Rajasthan Royals, Ngidi gave away 30 runs. The on-slot was carried out by Jofra Archer. It started with 2 massive sixes and then came 2 more sixes of no-balls, then came a wide which was followed by 3 singles. All of them hit clean as a whistle and were massive.

Prior to this, Ashok Dinda also held the record of giving 30 runs while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants. In 2017, Dinda was hammered for 30 runs by Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya.

2. Rahul Sharma was smashed for 31 runs by Chris Gayle. Playing for Pune Warriors India in 2012, Sharma had no clue what had hit him. The over read 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6.

3. Ravi Bopara gave away 33 runs playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2010 against Chris Gayle who was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. The destruction was so severe that poor Bopara lost his composure and bowled wides. He ended the 8-ball over with great pain.

4. Parvinder Awana playing for Kings XI Punjab gave away 33 runs against Chennai Super Kings. This time the destroyer was Suresh Raina who smashed those runs wearing that famous yellow jersey.

5. Prashant Parameshwaran conceded 37 runs in 1 over while playing for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. The man who clubbed 37 runs was none other than Chris Gayle himself. He struck boundaries at will as if it was a practice game.