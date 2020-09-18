IPL 2020: Top Contenders to Win the Purple Cup This Season

With the game of taking wickets against scoring runs just about the corner, we here at cricketnext speculate who could grab "purple cap" this year.

The whole world came to a standstill because of Covid-19 for the most part of the year and while we still try to adjust with the new normal, the much-awaited Indian Premier League is all set to commence from 19th September in the UAE. Even though there would minimal crowd participation, there is huge anticipation among the fans waiting with bated breath to follow the T20 carnival.

And as we focus on which teams would present themselves as the top contenders to lift the coveted trophy this year, individual performances also, play a key role in the team’s success. Much speculation would also be on the top batsmen and bowlers in the league.

Purple Cap is won by the highest wicket-taker of the season and Orange Cap by the highest run-getter. And our question is, who will don the purple cap this year. As the high temperatures and dry pitches are known for supporting spinners, it'll be interesting to see whether pacers are able to leave an impact or not.

In the words of IPL veteran, Amit Mishra "players will have a better idea of what to expect from the conditions at the UAE, only when the IPL starts".

Listed below are top five bowlers who would be most watched out for.

#1 Amit Mishra

The most reliable and trustworthy leg spinner has had quite a streak with 97 wickets in 92 matches, it'll be a treat to watch him on a pitch favouring his skills set.

#2 Pat Cummins

The right-arm fast bowler with a whopping and most expensive 15.50 crore buy out in 2020 for KKR(Kolkata Knight Riders), he would be looked out for his calibre as it'll be a challenge for him to defend his worth and try to bag the Purple Cap.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The medium-pacer with good control on line and length and swing bowling has to his merit a 5/19 haul against Kings XI Punjab in 2017, with a pretty decent last year streak of 13 wickets in 15 matches, it'll be interesting to watch him this year on a foreign land with favourable conditions.

#4 Imran Tahir

The leg spinner has a never say never attitude, with a whopping streak of 26 wickets in 17 matches and the winner of 2019 purple cap, he is somebody who'd like to maintain the momentum and bring home this year's cap as well.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

A right-arm leg spin bowler was the first ever to haul a five-wicket in T-20 format. With 18 wickets in 14 matches last year and the ability to knack wickets at regular intervals, the bowler would be a treat to watch.