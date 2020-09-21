IPL 2020: Top Five Players to Watch Out For as Royal Challengers Bangalore Take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here are the five players who are expected to go big in tonight's IPL fixture between RCB & SRH.

The two most exciting teams of the Indian Premier League will be up against each other in Dubai. Yes you guessed it right. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head with David Warner's Sunriser's Hyderabad. Both the teams have an array of star players. Hence to make things easy for you, here is a list of players who can go big in tonight's fixture.

Virat Kohli: One of the modern-day greats of the game, Kohli needs no introduction. Haven't set a foot on the field for last five months, the time has come for Kohli to go out and resume from where he left off. He will not only lead the team but his batting skills will also be the key for RCB to go past SRH.

Ab de Villiers: One of the most popular players in the RCB setup, Ab has shown his fans that no one can master his 360-degree play. His unconventional techniques can get to a bowler’s head. Besides this, he has been acting as a mentor to the youngsters in the team. All we can say is welcome back, AB.

David Warner: Besides acing the art of making TikTok videos, Warner knows how to get into bowler's heads. He can be explosive and equally subtle deploying his mind games against opposition. He can be the danger man unless he is gotten rid of early.

Rashid Khan: No contemporary spinner has had an impact on T20 cricket as this Afghani spinner. With amazing economy rate of 6.55, Rashid has turned out to be a revelation for SRH. He can be the x-factor in the UAE with the pitches getting slow by the minute. Don’t forget he can bat as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The wily leg-spinner has been a part of the RCB set-up since 2014 and has become a fan favourite thanks to his antics on and off the field. Chahal has come for some stick, especially due to the fact that RCB's home ground has been a death bed for bowlers. However, the tournament shifting to the UAE, could very well play into Chahal's hands.