IPL 2020: From KL Rahul to David Warner, Here Are The Players With Most Fifties in Entire Tournament

IPL 2020 concluded on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians emerging as the winner for the fifth time. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians got the better of Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final of IPL 2020.

Although only players of Mumbai and Delhi got to play the final, batsmen of other teams also caught attention with their performance. Here are the top five batsmen who scored most fifties in IPL 2020.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, skipper of Kings XI Punjab, is at the top spot on the list of players with most half-centuries in IPL 2020. He smashed five fifties in 14 games. Rahul also scored a century in this season. The right-handed batsman also has grabbed the top position in the standings of players with most runs. He scored 670 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2020.

Devdutt Padikkal

With five fifties, Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore is standing at the second position. The left-handed batsman also won the emerging player of the season award. On the list of batsmen with most runs, he is at the eighth spot with 473 runs in 15 innings.

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batsman AB de Villers, with five half-centuries, is placed at the third spot. The right-handed batsmen helped his side win a few games in this season with his batting performance. With 454 runs in 14 innings, he is at the 10th spot on the list of players with most runs.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan seemed like a backbone of Delhi Capitals’ batting line-up in the tournament. It was seen that in some of the games when he got out early, the team’s batting collapsed. With four fifties, the left-handed batsman is at the fourth position. He also scored two hundreds in IPL 2020. Apart from this, he is standing at the second spot with 618 runs on the list of batsmen who scored most runs in IPL 2020.

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner smashed four fifties and he has grabbed the fifth place in the standings. He led his team to the playoffs. With 548 runs in 16 innings, Warner is at the third spot in the standings of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020.