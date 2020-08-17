IPL 2020: Top Five Totals in the History of the Tournament

The T20 format is expected to produce plenty of entertainment for the fans and the IPL has not disappointed with keen contests in every season.
However, there have often been times when the batsmen have made it a terrible day. From Chris Gayle going unleashing the Gayle-storm to Sunil Narine taking the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners, the IPL has seen plenty of high scoring games.
Here’s a look back at the top five totals in the history of the IPL.
Gayle Storm Hits Pune Warriors – RCB – 263/5 in 2013
When Chris Gayle or the Universe Boss as he is better known decides it’s his day to score big, very few bowlers and restrict him and very few cricket stadiums are big enough to keep him from hitting the mammoth sixes. In April 2013, Pune Warriors led by Aaron Finch bore the brunt as Gayle hammered 175 not out off 66 deliveries at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which is known for its smaller boundaries. Neither Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers got much of a chance to make an impression as the Universe Boss ensured that RCB’s record for the highest total would remain untouched, at least till the start of the 2020 season.
RCB went onto win the game by a whopping 130 runs.
Kohli-De Villiers Show Tames Gujarat Lions – RCB – 248/3 in 2016
If RCB are posting high scores then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can’t be far away from the middle. In 2016, when Kohli was at his devastating best in the IPL, the duo put on a partnership of 229 runs for the second wicket. Kohli smashed 109 with 8 sixes and 5 fours, while his best friend from South Africa scored 129 not out off 52 deliveries at the Chinnaswamy stadium. AB smashed 12 sixes and 10 fours during his knock as RCB posted what is still the second highest total ever in the tournament. They went onto win the game by 144 runs.
Murali Vijay’s Day Out Against Rajasthan Royals – CSK – 246/5 in 2010
CSK’s batting unit has always been a very formidable one with the likes of Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni in the lineup. However, it was Murali Vijay who outshone the more fancied names in 2010 against former champions Rajasthan Royals. Against a team that included Shane Warne, Shane Watson and Shaun Tait, Vijay hit 11 sixes and 8 fours en route a 56-ball-127. While he could not see out the innings, Albie Morkel supported him ably with a 34-ball-62 which ensured they’d leave the visitors a stiff chase. Rajasthan did not back down as Naman Ojha (94*) and Shane Watson (60) brought them to within 23 runs of the finish line.
Sunil Narine Goes Through the Gears against KXIP – KKR – 245/6 in 2018
Once Sunil Narine was given the license to bat higher up and attack the opposition from the word go, a big knock was inevitable. Narine opened with Chris Lynn and smashed 75 off 36 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes to knock the stuffing out of the KXIP bowling. The start he provided was perfect for Dinesh Karthik who then added 50 from 23 deliveries in the final overs to push KKR over the 240-run barrier. The two-time champions produced a blistering batting performance and had to be careful as KL Rahul almost did enough during the chase. However, KXIP fell 31 runs short on the day.
Michael Hussey Digs CSK Out of a Spot of Bother against KXIP – CSK – 240/5 in 2008
For the fifth highest total ever in the history of the IPL one has to go back to the first year when Australian Michael Hussey had to counter attack KXIP’s bowling attack led by Brett Lee and S Sreesanth. After KXIP struck early, Hussey took charge in the middle and in an uncharacteristic knock smashed 116* off 54 deliveries. He found good support from CSK’s ever present batsman Suresh Raina and they posted 240/5.
KXIP with two fifties from James Hopes and Kumar Sangakkara tried their best but fell 33 runs short in Mohali.
