IPL 2020: Top Players to Watch Out for - CSK vs MI

After a long wait, IPL 2020 is set to begin in a few hours from now and all eyes will be on mega stars -- MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who will lead CSK and MI in the inaugural match. But apart from the two veterans, there'll be a host of players to watch out for in the clash.

Cricketnext takes a look at some of these players:

Ishan Kishan

The hard-hitting youngster has shown glimpses of brilliance with the bat, but has lacked consistency. Now with experience on his side, expect some big things from him. He also might open the batting for MI, that gives him a good chance to get a big score. so far in 37 IPL matches, he has scored 695 runs, with 62 being his highest till now.

Hardik Pandya

The junior Pandya will be making a comeback of sorts into competitive cricket almost after a year, after being sidelined due to an injury. The Covid-19 break must have given his body the necessary rest, and must be raring to prove his mettle now. He would look to perform, both with the bat and the ball, and take his side to victory in the first match. He had an excellent last season where he scored 402 runs in 16 matches and picked up 14 wickets.

Deepak Chahar

The medium fast bowler from Rajasthan has impressed one and all in the shortest format of the game -- be it international or IPL. Having MS Dhoni as a guide, behind the stumps, has worked well for him so far, and that shows in his numbers at CSK. He had a great last season having bagged 22 wickets in 17 matches, at an economy of 7.47. He could be the trump card for CSK, going forward in the tournament.

Murali Vijay

The stylish opener has been out of action for quiet some time now, and must be itching to deliver the goods for CSK. In the last two years, he has just played three matches for the franchise, that doesn't do justice to his talent. This could be a golden opportunity for him to shine, in the absence of some of the star players. Till now in 103 matches for CSK, he has scored 2587 runs.