IPL 2020: Top Players to Watch Out for in DC & KXIP Clash

As we head into the second match of the tournament -- between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils, Cricketnext takes a look at players who could win the match for the respective sides.

It is not the big stars who always win you matches, and the inaugural match of IPL 2020 was a fair reflection of that. Be it Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, it wasn't the big names that performed the best, but the under-rated names that delivered. While for MI it was Saurabh Tiwary, for CSK, the likes of Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu stood up.

Nicholas Pooran

The Caribbean hard-hitting keeper-batsman, Pooran made his debut in the IPL in the last season. He fared well and scored 168 runs in seven outings. But since then his stature has immensely increases in the cricketing circles, and is touted as the next big thing in the West Indies. If he gets going, it would be difficult for the opposition bowlers to stop him.

Ravi Bishnoi

This 20-year-old leg spinner was one the key reasons why India reached the finals of U-19 World Cup this year. He impressed one and all by his deceiving leg-spinners and was bagged by the KXIP in the auctions. This will be his first brush with the IPL, and he must be raring to go, to make a mark for himself in the big league.

Prithvi Shaw

The uber-talented Shaw hasn't quite burst on to the IPL scene as yet. He has four fifties so far from 25 matches he has played, but consistency has been missing from his game so far. He would be itching to prove his mettle, after he has seems to have lost his Test spot to Rohit Sharma. He has an attacking game, that would hold Delhi in good stead.

Mohit Sharma

With Ishant Sharma getting injured during a training session, this could be the opportunity Mohit was looking for. He has all the credentials to be a good fast bowler, but hasn't gotten enough chances in the IPL in the last 2-3 years. He has an excellent economy of 8.13 in the tournament, which is better than most of the other star bowlers.