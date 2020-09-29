- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: Top RCB vs MI Moments -- Washinton Sundar's Miserly Bowling to Dropped Catches by Bangalore
In a yet another exhilarating display of grit and might, Virat Kohli's RCB emerged victorious in the super over against MI on Monday. While Ishan Kishan (99) and Keiron Pollard (60), had very nearly taken them over the line, but the two could not finish the off the chase. Through the match there were star performers in from both the sides, who made the contest even after the last ball of the match was bowled.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Cricketnext takes a look at the top moments of the clash between RCB and MI
ALSO READ - IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Match at Dubai: Relive Super Over Drama Between Mumbai & Bangalore
Shivam Dube's cameo at the end
The southpaw had walked out to bat in the 18th over after the fall of Devdutt Padikkal, when the score read 154-3. With a 10-ball 27, Dube ensured that RCB reached a par score on the ground. He smacked three sixes and a four. On the other end, he had AB de Villiers for company, who too was hitting the ball well and scored 55 from 24 balls.
Washington Sundar's miserly spell
When bowlers across teams are getting hit all around the park, Washington Sundar has been disciplined in his line and lengths, and against Mumbai he returned with figures of 1/12 in his four overs. This was an excellent bowling effort from the spinner as he cramped the batsmen for room and also bagged the wicket of Rohit Sharma. He has once again shown that he can bowl at the start of the innings and at the death.
Dropped chances by RCB
The reason why the match got into the super over was that Pollard and Kishan were given three reprieves in all. When their partnership was going strong, RCB did have opportunities to get their wickets, but failed to grab their chances. Pollard was dropped twice by Pawan Negi and Yuzvendra Chahal, while Kishan was dropped by Gurkeerat Singh in the last over of the innings.
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes 3rd Indian to Play 150 T20s as Captain, Joins MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir in Elite List
Not sending Ishan Kishan in super over
Even though Rohit Sharma clarified that Kishan could not come out to bat in the super over since the latter was tired, but it was important that the in-form batsman came out to bat. Even though Pollard faced bulk of the deliveries, one would think that had Kishan come out to bat, the result could have been different.
