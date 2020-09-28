IPL 2020: Top RR vs KXIP Moments -- Rahul Tewatia's Swashbuckling 50 to Mayank Agarwal's Ton

It was a day to remember for Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson who struck swashbuckling fifties to take Rajasthan Royals to a come-from-behind victory against Kings XI Punjab. Chasing a mammoth total of 224, the Royals achieved the target with three balls to spare.

Cricketnext takes a look at the top moment in the battle between RR and KXIP:

Opening Partnership between KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal

Both KXIP openers gave their team a rollicking start and stitched an opening partnership of 183. This set the tone for a massive score for the team, which eventually finished with 223 on the board. While Agarwal -- 106 in 50 balls - went on to score his maiden IPL ton, Rahul smashed another fifty -- 69 from 54 balls. The latter is also the Orange cap holder now.

Ankit Rajpoot's Nine-run Over at the death

When all the Rajasthan bowlers were being taken to the cleaners, Rajpoot came up with a golden over for the Royals, towards the end of the innings where KXIP batsmen were just looking for boundaries. He bowled the 18th over of the innings when the score read 185/1, and Mayank Agarwal had just perished for 106. Having said that, Rajpoot too was hit for a couple of boundaries in the over, but came back strong by bowling wide outside the off stump. He was rewarded with Rahul's wicket on the last ball.

Steve Smith's promotion in batting order

The Rajasthan skipper led the way from the front in the Herculean chase and came to open the batting with Jos Buttler. Even after the latter's early dismissal, Smith kept KXIP bowlers under the pump, and scored a brilliant 50 from 27 balls, that set chase up for Rajasthan. He also formed a crucial 81-run partnership with Sanju Samson that took them to 100 in the eight over.

Rahul Tewatia's maiden IPL 50

Tewatia came out to bat when Royals were 100/2. He faced an uphill task to keep up the momentum, but struggled to do so in the initial balls he faced. In fact he just managed to score 14 runs from 21 balls that he faced first-up. But then 18th over from Sheldon Cottrell changed everything for Tewatia, where the left-hander smashed five sixes. That also meant he reached his fifty in just 30 balls.