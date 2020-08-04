IPL 2020: Traders' Body Pleased at Vivo's Decision to Walk Away from Title Sponsorship
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said they were pleased to hear that Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo were planning to walk away as title sponsors of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
