IPL 2020: Traders' Body Pleased at Vivo's Decision to Walk Away from Title Sponsorship

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said they were pleased to hear that Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo were planning to walk away as title sponsors of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
IPL in UAE: Mumbai Indians' not so favourite Destination, Kings XI Ounjab 5/5, Chasing Advantage and Glenn Maxwell Magic

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said they were pleased to hear that Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo were planning to walk away as title sponsors of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, they also demanded that the league be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that if events like the Olympics and Wimbledon can be cancelled then the IPL should follow suit.

"Even though we had expected the BCCI to take a decision and remove Vivo, but the BCCI cannot really give up their lust for money and therefore the pressure applied by CAIT for boycott of the event and withholding permission for IPL 2020 has played strongly on the mind of the Chinese company to push them to take such a bold decision," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Vivo Set to Exit Contract - Report

"The CAIT has successfully been running boycott China goods campaign across the country since June 10th which has been supported by millions of citizens of India," he added.

The decision by the IPL Governing Council on Sunday to retain the Chinese company Vivo as title sponsors of the tournament, to be played in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic, caused a huge backlash on social media because of recent incidents at the border which led to an anti-China feeling across the country. The central government had also banned a whole host of Chinese apps.

As per a report in the Times of India, Vivo India are planning to backout of the IPL, at least for this year, is what an IPL franchise communicated to seven others on Monday evening. And the negativity towards Vivo is helping make the decision easier for them as well.

CAIT, Confederation of All India Traders, cricket, cricket news, Indian Premier League, ipl, ipl 2020, Off The Field, vivo

