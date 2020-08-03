IPL 2020: Traders’ Body Writes to Amit Shah Against IPL Retaining VIVO Sponsorship

That the Chinese company VIVO will continue as the title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the IPL has not gone down too well with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
According to a report in The Print, CAIT have written to Home Minister Amit Shah, currently in hospital having contracted the novel coronavirus, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, opposing the BCCI’s decision favouring Vivo.
The trade body has urged the Narendra Modi government to withhold permission for the event, scheduled to be held from 19 September to 10 November in UAE.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Boycott IPL Trends After BCCI Chooses to Retain Chinese Sponsors
“We are constrained to bring to your kind notice the recent decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retain Chinese company VIVO as its title sponsor for IPL to be held in Dubai,” reads the letter by Praveen Khandelwal, the CAIT national general secretary.
“At a time when Chinese aggression on Indian borders in last month gave much rise to the sentiments of people of India against China and the Union Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is espousing his call for ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, the decision of the BCCI runs contrary to the broad policy of the government,” it adds.
The BCCI, who’s secretary is Jay Shah, was also slammed by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, on Monday.
Ashwani Mahajan, the national co-convenor of SJM. took to Twitter to hit out at the BCCI. “Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them,” he tweeted.
Indian Premier League (IPL) is a business & those running this biz are insensitive towards the nation and it’s security concerns. Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation, not even cricket. Ppl may #BoycottIPL https://t.co/6nyjJ1nCSE— ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) August 2, 2020
Indian Premier League (IPL) is a business & those running this biz are insensitive towards the nation and it’s security concerns. Whole world is boycotting China, IPL is sheltering them. They should understand that nothing is above nation, not even cricket. Ppl may #BoycottIPL https://t.co/6nyjJ1nCSE
After the violent June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, the central government had banned 59 apps from China including Tik ToK. Soon after the June 15 incident, the BCCI had stated that there would be a review of the IPL sponsors.
"We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract. We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," a Board official had told PTI.
A sudden termination of the contract would not only see the board lose out on a substantial amount of money in sponsorship but they would also have had to possibly pay a compensation to Vivo.
The BCCI has decided to hold the 13th edition of the IPL from September 19 to November 10 and the evening matches will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Traders’ Body Writes to Amit Shah Against IPL Retaining VIVO Sponsorship
The BCCI, who’s secretary is Jay Shah, was also slammed by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate, on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings