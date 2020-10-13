IPL 2020 Transfer Window: Franchisees in no Mood to Loan International Stars

If franchise official are to be believed, teams are in no mood to trade international stars in IPL's very first mid-season transfer window.

This year IPL was a bit different. Not only it had to be hosted out of the country due to Covid-19 pandemic, but it also features a mid-season transfer window usually found in premier football tournaments.

But it had a prerequisite. All the teams must play seven games in order to be eligible to use this service. After the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, we are halfway through the tournament which means all the teams have now featured in 7 of the 14 scheduled games.

Meanwhile the news doing the rounds is that franchise are looking to use the service but only to trade low-key players and are in no mood to loan international players to other teams.

“An interesting area for sure. But, the league is still wide open and who would want to give away an international player? Also, when you go into the auction, you do a lot of planning and that is why you see a player being picked. Unless there is a major injury worry or some calculation that has gone completely off track, I don't see anyone loaning a top capped star even if he has not turned out for the parent team this season or has played less than two games as required by IPL rules for a mid-season transfer," a franchise official told news agency ANI.

Echoing the sentiments, another franchise official said that in a competitive environment, you don't wish to strengthen your opponent.

"There is actually a lot of areas that need to be looked at. But primarily, why would I want to give away a star even if he is not fitting into my XI? This isn't an exhibition series or tournament. This is hardcore competition and we are competing against seven other top-quality teams to win the tournament and take home the coveted trophy and be called the champions. You might see one or two capped players being exchanged at most, but not more than that," the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have clearly refuted the rumors of Ajinkya Rahane being loaned out.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," a DC official had said earlier.