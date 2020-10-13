IPL 2020 Transfer Window to Open Today; Here is the List of Players Available for Exchange

IPL 2020 has been very exciting as of now with the tournament witnessing some thrilling matches and a few outstanding innings by players likes KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Rahul Tewatia, among others. In the 13th edition of the tournament, all the teams have played seven matches each. So, the option of transfer window will be available soon. The window is opening today.

What actually is a transfer window? Under this facility, teams can purchase both capped and uncapped players from other franchises. Capped players are those players who have been a part of their team in at least one game in the season, while uncapped players are those who have not been seen in a single fixture as of now in this edition of the tournament. However, there is a condition for the exchange of players. Cricketers who are available for transfer should not have played more than two games for their original teams till this point in the season.

The facility of transfer window is compared to that of football, the sport in which teams can utilise the services of unused players of other sides. In 2019, IPL teams could only exchange uncapped players. But, this time, franchises can buy both capped and uncapped players of other teams. By this time, all the franchises must have figured out the names of players they want to retain and who they want to release.

Here are the lists of players from all the teams who are expected to be available for transfer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals:

Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Mumbai Indians:

Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings:

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Kings XI Punjab:

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Delhi Capitals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem