IPL 2020: 'Trend Will Change, Teams Chasing Will Win More Matches in Second Half' - Rohit Sharma

After a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expected a change in trend in the second half of the tournament with more teams winning chases.

Chasing only 149, MI won easily with 3.1 overs to spare with Quinton de Kock remaining unbeaten on 78.

"It's special to chase and win like this, gives us a lot of confidence. In the first half of the tournament, teams chasing were losing. The trend is changing now, I believe the teams batting second will win more matches in the second half of the tournament," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Giving a sneak peak into his thought process as a captain, Rohit said he believed in match-ups but said it's also important to be instinctive. He gave the example of Andre Russell's dismissal. Russell fell to a sharp bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah, who also dismissed him in the first meeting between the two sides.

"It's always a challenge when you've won 4 out of 4. How you turn up on the day matters a lot and we turned up well," he said. "I believe a lot in match-ups, it has given us success as a team. We study on which bowler I can bowl to certain batsmen and things like that. What you do on the field is also important, you have to be very instinctive. I still bowled Krunal and Rahul to Andre Russell. I thought the ball was turning and gripping a little and I took my chances there. But I knew Bumrah was the go to guy for him."

The Man of the Match was de Kock, with hom Rohit added 94 for the opening stand.

"I enjoy batting with him. He's very straightforward on what he wants to do. I take a back seat as he wants to take on the bowlers from the start. I take my time and have a role to play in the squad."

MI have won five in a row and are on top of the table, but Rohit said it's important to be wary of complacency.

"It's important for us to we stay on the money. You can't get complacent. We know this tournament is very funny. We've seen how teams have lost a few games. The guys are hungry, they've not played for six months and want to express themselves. Guys like Ishan and Krunal, who hasn't batted much this year, are very hungry."